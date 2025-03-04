Pair Tea With Cheese To Unlock Amazing Flavor Combinations

When it comes to pairings, cheese and tea couple up just as beautifully as cheese and wine. Their profiles are similar—both offer complexities in flavor, balance, and mouthfeel. Black teas, like red wines, offer ample amounts of the dryness that tannins bring, while lighter teas, like lighter wines, spotlight flavors like grassiness, lighter fruits, and herbal notes. There's one more flavor profile to consider with tea, though, and that's oxidation. As enzymes in the tea leaf mix with oxygen, the taste of the tea changes, becoming more complex. Less oxidized teas, like white and green teas, offer lighter flavors and aromas, while fully oxidized black teas will be more tannic, malty, and more fruity in big, juicy ways.

While tea makes the perfect non-alcoholic pairing with cheese or even your next charcuterie board, all of the choices can become overwhelming. So we turned to Dominick DiBartolomeo, owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills (which is also on Instagram), for guidance on all things cheese and tea. He's all about the oxidation factor, which is really a genius way to approach this pairing.

"Green tea is less oxidized than black tea, so this makes for a lighter flavor profile," DiBartolomeo says. "I like milder cheeses like young, fresh chevres, milder bries, and mild fresh robiola. You can even try a mild cheese like Etorki or Istara from the Basque region." The grassy notes in green tea can sometimes be described as bitter (in a good way), so a light, creamy cheese with a bit of tang is just the thing. But what cheeses should you pair with other types of tea?