The Expert-Approved Tea Pairing For Your Next Charcuterie Board

Your teetotaling friends are not out of luck should tonight's dinner menu call for an elaborate charcuterie board. With a bit of strategic pairing, you can match your favorite selection of meats and cheeses with tea instead of wine to provide a booze-free alternative for those attending your next dinner party. We spoke to Tony Gebely, the author of Tea: A User's Guide, for advice on how to go about this nontraditional but equally worthy pairing. Gebely offers a slew of informational videos on YouTube on all things tea, so when he advised us to reach for oolong, we were all ears.

"A nice buttery high mountain oolong from Taiwan, specifically a Li Shan oolong's sweetness and complexity pairs well with an assortment of cheese and charcuterie," he says. Naturally, we were eager to try the recommendation. Sure enough, the silky mouthfeel of this delicate tea holds its own when sipped in between mouthfuls of smooth and creamy swashes of brie and sharper slices of aged fontina.