This Red, White, And Blue Dessert Will Steal The Show On July Fourth
Pie may be the ultimate summer dessert, but there's nothing stopping you from whipping up a cake. In the summertime, an ice cream cake might be the only variety you can think of as the heat waves come and go, but when Independence Day comes around, you may want to create something a bit more festive — and something that's less likely to melt the second it makes its way outdoors. Our American flag "slice and reveal" cake recipe is the perfect solution; it may look complicated, but it's surprisingly easy to make.
This festive American flag cake is perfect for July Fourth and it can easily be made using packaged cake mix to save some extra time. To bring this colorful creation to life, simply divide your prepared cake batter evenly into three circular pans, dyeing one blue, one red, and keeping the third white. Bake the layers together at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 45 to 50 minutes before letting them rest on a cooling rack.
Once cooled, slice the cakes into thin layers and cut the centers out of the blue and white rounds. This technique will allow you to stack them strategically with delicious cream cheese frosting in between. Once assembled and topped with leftover cake crumbs, your cake will be patriotic both inside and out.
Spice up your Fourth of July party with these similarly-festive recipes
This cake isn't the only thing that will steal the show at your Fourth of July barbecue. In fact, there are plenty of other recipes that can turn virtually every one of your barbecue's menu items into a red, white, and blue-inspired dish or drink.
Beverages are an essential part of any successful barbecue, whether it's a holiday or not. And while there are plenty of ways to turn your favorite cocktails into colorful, on-theme drinks, consider jazzing up your containers of water as well. Our festive red, white, and blue infused water features apples, strawberries, and blueberries, each of which contributes to the color theme. The fruits will add a hint of flavor to your water and you won't have to worry whether your guests are staying hydrated.
Beyond beverages, the star of your barbecue is likely the meat. Hamburgers aren't necessarily the easiest thing to dye red, white, and blue, but you can easily turn hot dogs into a Fourth of July centerpiece with a flag-themed board. For this trick, your hot dogs (coated with ketchup) will act as the "red," the buns will act as the "white," and blue tortilla chips will act as the "blue." The spread will likely get devoured within minutes, but it'll be a total hit while it lasts. So don't settle for anything less than a festive Independence Day this July and enjoy these themed treats that your friends and family will love.