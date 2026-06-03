This Red, White, And Blue Dessert Will Steal The Show On July Fourth

Pie may be the ultimate summer dessert, but there's nothing stopping you from whipping up a cake. In the summertime, an ice cream cake might be the only variety you can think of as the heat waves come and go, but when Independence Day comes around, you may want to create something a bit more festive — and something that's less likely to melt the second it makes its way outdoors. Our American flag "slice and reveal" cake recipe is the perfect solution; it may look complicated, but it's surprisingly easy to make.

This festive American flag cake is perfect for July Fourth and it can easily be made using packaged cake mix to save some extra time. To bring this colorful creation to life, simply divide your prepared cake batter evenly into three circular pans, dyeing one blue, one red, and keeping the third white. Bake the layers together at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 45 to 50 minutes before letting them rest on a cooling rack.

Once cooled, slice the cakes into thin layers and cut the centers out of the blue and white rounds. This technique will allow you to stack them strategically with delicious cream cheese frosting in between. Once assembled and topped with leftover cake crumbs, your cake will be patriotic both inside and out.