Turn Hot Dogs Into A 4th Of July Centerpiece With A Flag-Themed Board

Summer holidays in the U.S. typically center around communal get-togethers filled with food, fun, and even fireworks. When figuring out how to spend the 4th of July, making your favorite themed foods definitely tops the list. If you've been looking for a clever way to feed a sizable group of people, take a little inspiration from the stars-and-stripes motif of the American flag to create a festive grazing board. One super simple idea, as showcased by Our Winton Home, comes straight from your grill, using hot dogs in buns with ketchup to create rows of "stripes" resembling that of the flag and a hearty square-shaped pile of blue corn tortilla chips in the upper left hand corner with star-shaped cheese cutouts to complete the rest of the flag.

This stylish and eye-catching flag-themed board is an ideal centerpiece for your celebration as it's totally customizable to suit your guests. For one, the hot dogs don't necessarily need to be beef or pork to create the iconic stripes. Try a vegetarian or vegan friendly spin on this 4th of July feast by using plant-based hot dogs, gluten-free hot dog buns and corn chips, and dairy-free cheese to accommodate specific dietary needs. You can also swap the ketchup topping for crushed up Flamin' Hot Cheetos to give your hot dogs some spicy crunch. And don't feel limited to a hot dog-based board either. There's a lot you can do with red, white, and blue.