Turn Hot Dogs Into A 4th Of July Centerpiece With A Flag-Themed Board
Summer holidays in the U.S. typically center around communal get-togethers filled with food, fun, and even fireworks. When figuring out how to spend the 4th of July, making your favorite themed foods definitely tops the list. If you've been looking for a clever way to feed a sizable group of people, take a little inspiration from the stars-and-stripes motif of the American flag to create a festive grazing board. One super simple idea, as showcased by Our Winton Home, comes straight from your grill, using hot dogs in buns with ketchup to create rows of "stripes" resembling that of the flag and a hearty square-shaped pile of blue corn tortilla chips in the upper left hand corner with star-shaped cheese cutouts to complete the rest of the flag.
This stylish and eye-catching flag-themed board is an ideal centerpiece for your celebration as it's totally customizable to suit your guests. For one, the hot dogs don't necessarily need to be beef or pork to create the iconic stripes. Try a vegetarian or vegan friendly spin on this 4th of July feast by using plant-based hot dogs, gluten-free hot dog buns and corn chips, and dairy-free cheese to accommodate specific dietary needs. You can also swap the ketchup topping for crushed up Flamin' Hot Cheetos to give your hot dogs some spicy crunch. And don't feel limited to a hot dog-based board either. There's a lot you can do with red, white, and blue.
More festive food ideas
The flag-themed fun can start with hot dogs, but it certainly doesn't have to end there. Though hot dogs and meats are often the stars of a 4th of July shindig, you'd be surprised by how many different sweet, savory, and even "swalty" options there are to assemble a snack board modeled after the American flag. Add an extra touch of class to your barbecue with an adult Lunchable-style charcuterie board that pays tribute to the stars and stripes with an array of meats, cheeses, and more. Make red and white stripes using rows of pepperoni and fresh mozzarella slices. You can also swap sliced tomatoes in place of pepperoni for a Caprese-style twist to accommodate vegetarian diets. Use blue Takis for the upper left corner and mold miniature blue cheese stars to complete the look.
Of the many easy 4th of July dessert ideas to choose from, building a board of sweet treats themed after the flag is surprisingly simple. Use fresh fruit for a healthy and wholesome counter to your barbecue menu. Try rows of strawberries and cream to make the red and white stripes or use white raspberries in place of cream if you find them at your local grocery store. While starfruit may be uncommon, if you can locate it, slice it up and pair it with a batch of blueberries for a star-spangled treat. However you decide to celebrate, make sure it's with good food and good company.