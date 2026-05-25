No Fourth of July barbecue or celebration would be complete without a dessert, and this American flag "slice and reveal" cake recipe from developer Katie Rosenhouse is just the show-stopper for the occasion. The cake looks plenty patriotic on the outside, thanks to the clever use of decorative red, white, and blue cake crumbs, but the real magic happens once you cut a slice, revealing an American flag layered pattern that almost looks too special to eat.

Though this is an impressive and visually striking cake, Rosenhouse assures us that this festive dessert is actually pretty easy to make. "This is such a fun cake to make, and surprisingly simple to pull off," she says. "One cake batter turns into three separate cake layers in red, white, and blue shades, and a simple cut out from the centers creates that flag reveal inside." You'll need a little patience as you move through the baking, slicing, layering, and decorating steps, but this is one of those recipes where the fruits of your labor are showcased front and center in the finished product.

Of course, patriotic colors and impressive layering aside, this is also just a delicious cake recipe, one that boasts a crowd-pleasing vanilla flavor with a rich buttercream. Rosenhouse describes it as "a cake that's deliciously tender and balanced," and one that's certainly fit to be the centerpiece of your Fourth of July dessert spread.