Naturally Rainbow Cheesecake Bars (Dye-Free) Recipe

Rainbow cheesecake is a vibrant, festive way to celebrate a variety of occasions, from birthday parties to family gatherings, holidays, Pride events, and more. But recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse just isn't a fan of the traditional version. "I use gel food coloring for all kinds of desserts, from French macarons to cake frostings and more — especially if I'm creating something with a specific theme or color scheme in mind. But when I'm making a dessert to serve the whole family, I always think twice about grabbing those bottles of food coloring, particularly when kids are involved."

This beautiful naturally rainbow cheesecake is made completely dye-free. Instead of artificial food coloring, a vibrant assortment of jams, lemon curd, and matcha green tea powder are used to create a patterned topping over traditional cheesecake bars. More than just an eye-catching pattern, these toppings also offer a fruity mix of flavors that will have everyone arguing over which color they like the best. A final flourish of whipped cream and fresh blueberries adds that pop of blue to complete the rainbow color scheme.