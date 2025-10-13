How To Store Your Cake Layers Ahead Of Time For Maximum Freshness

For a lot of pastry chefs, layer cakes are one of the most fun and finicky things to experiment with. The layers are pretty easy to make, but there's so much that comes after that in terms of decorating and planning. So, many people like to bake their cake layers ahead of time and store them in the freezer to maximize freshness. It might sound like a faux pas, but it works amazingly well, and you can easily replicate the process at home using the right steps.

We asked Walleska Cianfanelli, Executive Pastry Chef at the Wilton Sweet Studio, for her expert advice on the topic, and she says the most important thing to think about is wrapping the layers properly. However, for the best results, don't wrap them as soon as they come out of the oven. "Cakes must be fully cooled to room temperature before wrapping, otherwise condensation makes them soggy," Cianfanelli says. "Double wrap each layer in plastic wrap to lock in moisture. For extra protection (especially for longer storage), place it in an airtight freezer bag for extra protection."

One layer of plastic wrap and one layer of aluminum foil will keep the cakes fresh for about one to three months in the freezer. Cianfanelli's technique is the best way to prevent freezer burn on all of those lovely, decadent cake layers you worked so hard on.