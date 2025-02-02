18 Freezer-Friendly Cakes That You Should Bake Now (And Eat Later)

Whether you like to eat your cake straight from the freezer or prefer to thaw it first, there are plenty of cakes that freeze well. However, knowing which ones you can freeze which ones don't can be a challenge.

It turns out that the more moisture and fat a cake naturally has, the better it holds up in the freezer. While moist, dense cakes hold up well, the more delicate, fragile, and dry a cake is, the less likely it's going to come out of the freezer at the same quality level as it went in. The same goes for frosting. Frostings full of fat like buttercream hold up better in the freezer than lighter meringue-based frostings. In general, we suggest wrapping cooled cakes in two layers to keep out unwanted moisture and prevent freezer burn: a plastic wrap layer followed by a foil layer. Once you learn which cakes are freezer-friendly and how to properly freeze and thaw them, you can always have a cake waiting for you.

