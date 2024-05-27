We Tried Trader Joe's Tres Leches Cake: How Does It Compare To The Real Thing?

When it comes to Latin American desserts, one of the most popular options is definitely the tres leches cake. A sweet, spongy confection that's so moist it melts in your mouth, this cake goes great with coffee, and makes the perfect ending to any feast. There's just one problem with it: If you want to make this cake yourself, you're going to need a minute. Correction — you'll need a few hours.

So, if you don't have the time but still want to end your meal with this luscious dessert, we've got good news. Trader Joe's has its own pre-made frozen version of tres leches cake that can be thawed and ready to eat in about half the time that it takes to make one.

Since I've had my fair share of tres leches cakes in all variety of flavors and sizes, and because I'll try any dessert when asked, I was more than happy to take on the tough task of tasting this elusive Trader Joe's cake. Will this Trader Joe's confection measure up to some of the grocery chain's other frozen treats, and is this store-bought tres leches cake as good as the real thing? Read on to find out if you should rush out and buy this for your next soirée, or leave it in the freezer section where you found it.