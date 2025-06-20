Our Bomb Pop Cocktail Is Made For Celebrating 4th Of July

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no question that summer birthdays are the best, and America's might be the best example of that. Some of us celebrate the 4th of July with family-style barbecues, cooking up quintessentially American foods like baby back ribs, hamburgers, and hot dogs, while others march in flag-lined parades and send dazzling fireworks through the night sky. Of course, sweet treats are also a welcome part of any good celebration, and when it comes to a 4th of July party specifically, Bomb Pops are just the festive touch.

Iconic for their rocket-like shape and patriotic color, Bomb Pops reflect the spirit of Independence day better than any other American dessert. They also translate well into cocktail form — recipe developer Michelle McGlinn shares a 4th of July Bomb Pop cocktail recipe filled with patriotic color and fruity, sweet flavors, perfect for those of us who want a more adult-friendly version of the treat. While traditional Bomb Pops are made up of cherry, lime, lemon, and raspberry flavors, McGlinn captures such a fruity essence with ingredients like lemonade, cherry juice, blue curaçao, and Chambord.