7 Must-Try King's Hawaiian Roll Hacks For A Sweet Cookout

When you're preparing for a cookout, there are a few things you know you need to pick up from the grocery store. Maybe you need to snag BBQ sauce, ground beef to make burgers, and all the ingredients you need to make an incredible French potato salad. But before you write your shopping list, you might want to check out these ideas for incorporating King's Hawaiian rolls into your cookout menu. You can use them to make sliders, of course, but you may be surprised at how versatile they can be — there are so many ways to use them that may not have occurred to you.

We consulted with King's Hawaiian to get the top cookout roll hacks, and we did some digging to unearth a few more ideas. The next time you find yourself preparing for a cookout, pick up a pack (or two) of King's Hawaiian rolls before you start cooking.