7 Must-Try King's Hawaiian Roll Hacks For A Sweet Cookout
When you're preparing for a cookout, there are a few things you know you need to pick up from the grocery store. Maybe you need to snag BBQ sauce, ground beef to make burgers, and all the ingredients you need to make an incredible French potato salad. But before you write your shopping list, you might want to check out these ideas for incorporating King's Hawaiian rolls into your cookout menu. You can use them to make sliders, of course, but you may be surprised at how versatile they can be — there are so many ways to use them that may not have occurred to you.
We consulted with King's Hawaiian to get the top cookout roll hacks, and we did some digging to unearth a few more ideas. The next time you find yourself preparing for a cookout, pick up a pack (or two) of King's Hawaiian rolls before you start cooking.
Use the tray to make one huge hamburger patty
One of the best ways to use King's Hawaiian rolls is to make them into sliders. They're the perfect size to make a tiny sandwich, which is ideal when you're serving a lot of different dishes, and you want your guests to get a taste of everything. But there's one problem — making those tiny patties can be a huge pain, especially if you have a lot of mouths to feed. But King's Hawaiian offered up a hack that can make sliders easier than ever: using the tray to make one huge hamburger patty.
After removing the rolls from the paper tray that they come in, spread your meat mixture into that tray, pressing it down until it takes the shape of the container. Then, you can pop that meat out of the tray onto the grill and cook all of your slider patties in one go. Assemble the burgers, then cut them to make individual sandwiches. Sliders have never been easier (or sweeter).
Dice the rolls to make sweet croutons for your salad
At a cookout, you might be mainly focused on the meat. Whether you're serving up burgers, hot dogs, or your favorite grilled recipes, meat may seem like it's the star of the show. But equally important are the side dishes. You can only eat so many burgers before you start craving something lighter and fresher on the side. Pasta salad, for example, is a great option if you're looking for something that still feels substantial, but it's nice to include a green salad.
But what's a salad without croutons? If you ask us, they're essential for creating that crunchy texture that can really make a salad shine. Luckily, you can use that pack of Hawaiian rolls you have on hand to make croutons. Just dice the bread, season the pieces, and toast them to create the perfect salad topper. Not only do they offer more texture to your salad, but they also promise just the right amount of sweetness.
Layer s'mores ingredients onto the rolls
When most people think of a cookout, they think of savory foods. But that doesn't mean you don't want to serve a dessert. If you're looking for a fun treat that kids and adults will love, you have to try these King's Hawaiian roll s'mores. Layer some chocolate and marshmallows onto every roll, and place them all in a pan. Stick it in the grill until those ingredients are just melted, and you have a simple and easy cookout dessert that's sure to make your guests smile.
These s'mores sandwiches work really well because they get a softer texture than the original s'mores. Since the rolls already have some sweetness, they pair well with other sweet ingredients. Don't be afraid to get creative with the kind of chocolate you use — King's Hawaiian uses chocolate and nut butter cups for a fun twist. You can also use flavored marshmallows to create an even more interesting flavor profile.
Use the rolls to make handheld ice cream sandwiches
S'mores are an excellent dessert option, of course, but if you're looking for something a little colder and more refreshing — cookouts are especially popular during the summertime, after all — try using King's Hawaiian rolls to make handheld ice cream sandwiches. Sure, some ice cream sandwich recipes (like a lemon ice cream sandwich) use cookies as the "bread," but we think that sweet Hawaiian rolls can be just as delicious.
It's a super simple hack to pull off: Grab your rolls, separate the top from the bottom, and add a scoop of the ice cream of your choosing. Since you're already getting flavor from the rolls themselves, you can keep it pretty simple with the ice cream. We think that a high-quality vanilla ice cream would really shine here. But you can get creative, using flavors like chocolate, ube, or strawberry for a more complex flavor profile. With that fluffy, sweet roll and the cold ice cream inside, this hack makes for a legendary ice cream sandwich.
Use three rolls together to make hot dogs or lobster rolls
If you think of King's Hawaiian rolls as buns that you'd only use for sliders, think again. By cutting them a different way, you can make a long bun that has that signature sweet flavor you love. In a video King's Hawaiian sent us, it shows how to keep three rolls connected by slicing them down lengthwise so you get a long, stuffable bun. If you're planning a cookout, the brand suggests using this long bun for hot dogs, and we love this idea. Try different toppings that play with the sweet and salty flavor profile you've already got going on with the bread and hot dog — the possibilities here are truly endless.
However, in the King's Hawaiian video, it actually uses these buns for lobster rolls. If you plan on having a New England kind of vibe at your cookout, you can put this on the menu as well. It's also an excellent excuse to grill a whole lobster.
Make your own tiny hot dog sliders
There's nothing more fun than miniature versions of foods you already love. And if you're already planning on serving up burger sliders, why not try the same idea with hot dogs as well? Yes, you can absolutely use King's Hawaiian rolls to make hot dog sliders, and it might result in the cutest cookout you've ever had. Just cut a slit in the top of the roll (this is another win for the New Englanders, since you can go full split-top roll style here), then pop a cooked hot dog segment inside. If you're going to serve these on a platter and not straight off the grill, you can add on the toppings ahead of time so your guests can grab a slider and go.
When it comes to topping strategy, it depends on how you like your dogs. Obviously, you can play up the sweet flavors here to complement the sweetness from the roll itself, or you can keep things more on the savory end of the spectrum. That combo of salty and sweet is guaranteed to be delicious.
Make inside-out grilled cheese sandwiches
Who says that you can only have meat-based main courses at a cookout? Definitely not us. Sometimes, you need to skip the burger and eat a grilled cheese sandwich instead. Well, according to King's Hawaiian, you can make one giant grilled cheese sandwich and cut it into little cheese sliders. King's Hawaiian does this inside out: It uses the round, top part of the roll on the inside, so the flat outside can crisp up nicely. It cooks quickly in a pan on the grill, and you'll help them develop a nice, smoky flavor that makes them more interesting than a grilled cheese you'd make on a stovetop.
King's Hawaiian suggests including lobster in your grilled cheese recipe, and this can be a fun and fancy twist if you want to make them a bit more substantial. But you can also keep it simple and stick to your favorite kind of cheese. Luckily, there are so many different types of cheese that create the ooey, gooey texture you're looking for in a good grilled cheese.