This Cookout-Ready Pasta Salad Brings All The Flavors Of A Classic Brunch Staple To Your Fork

A cookout spread is incomplete without a big bowl of pasta salad. Whether you prefer yours coated in mayo or vinegar, it's an undeniable fixture of summertime parties, and a reliable sidekick to hot dogs and hamburgers. But if you're tired of your go-to pasta salad recipe and want to spice things up a bit, consider making our bloody mary pasta salad recipe. Inspired by the classic brunch cocktail, this simple spin on a traditional pasta salad is sure to become your new go-to.

The bloody mary cocktail is a savory, tomato juice and vodka-based cocktail that's often garnished with a stick of celery or a dill pickle. The cocktail packs a punch and is an intense way to start your day, but each of its flavors comes together wonderfully in this pasta salad recipe. While bacon, cheese curds, and celery add fun textual elements to the fusilli-based dish, the dressing is where the bloody mary flavors really shine. Made up of tomato juice, lemon juice, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, garlic, pickle juice, hot sauce, salt, and pepper, it truly pulls each of the cocktail's staple ingredients together — and really draws on those punchy flavors the drink is known for.

To make this recipe, all you need to do is gather and prepare your ingredients. Beyond chopping, you'll want to give yourself extra time to cook both bacon and pasta. Then, make your dressing and toss everything in the same bowl; it couldn't be simpler. Even better? This recipe can be made ahead of time. In fact, it might even taste better after it's had time to marinate in your fridge, making it both a delicious and a convenient recipe to add to your repertoire.