Alani Nu's Fan-Favorite Flavors Are Back — And Here To Stay
Three of Alani Nu's fan-favorite seasonal flavors will soon be permanent additions to the energy drink company's product line. Cotton Candy, Sherbet Swirl, and Strawberry Sunrise will be here to stay as of December 9, 2025. Alani Nu (owned by Celsius Holdings, a subsidiary of PepsiCo) announced the news on its Instagram page on December 8, 2025, so get ready to stock up on your favorite flavors.
Strawberry Sunrise was launched in February of 2025 and quickly became popular for its refreshingly balanced blend of strawberry and orange flavors. It was hailed as one of the best Alani Nu flavors, and the perfect way to upgrade a brunchtime mimosa. Though the company never announced that the flavor was discontinued, it became harder and harder to find a few months after its release, leaving fans scrambling.
Sherbet Swirl, which ranked pretty high in our taste test of Alani Nu energy drink flavors, was released in April of 2025. According to fans, it tasted exactly like orange raspberry sherbet, or an ice-cold orange cream soda with a lime garnish. Unfortunately, it was quickly discontinued after a few short months.
Cotton Candy was released as a limited-edition flavor in May 2025. Its perfectly balanced combination of vanilla and bubblegum evoked fairground nostalgia on summer outings. As soon as it disappeared, fans were begging for another taste. Now, fans of all three flavors are celebrating as the brand announced it is bringing them back permanently.
How to enter the Alani Nu x Smeg mini fridge giveaway
Alani Nu's Mini Fridge, Major Flavor giveaway is open now and goes through 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 9, 2025. 100 Instagram followers will win a mini Smeg refrigerator stocked with 12-packs of Cotton Candy, Sherbet Swirl, and Strawberry Sunrise Alani Nu. To enter, check out the official Instagram post announcing the contest.
Entrants must follow @AlaniNutrition on Instagram and tag a friend in the comment section. In order for your entry to be valid, the friend you tag must also be following Alani Nu on Instagram, so tag wisely. You can earn an extra entry by sharing the Instagram post to your story. Each person only gets a maximum of two entries, so no need to tag everyone on your follow list. Alani Nu will choose 100 winners through random selection among eligible entries. Winners will be notified via a direct message from the official Alani Nu Instagram account.