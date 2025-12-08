Alani Nu's Fan-Favorite Flavors Are Back — And Here To Stay

Three of Alani Nu's fan-favorite seasonal flavors will soon be permanent additions to the energy drink company's product line. Cotton Candy, Sherbet Swirl, and Strawberry Sunrise will be here to stay as of December 9, 2025. Alani Nu (owned by Celsius Holdings, a subsidiary of PepsiCo) announced the news on its Instagram page on December 8, 2025, so get ready to stock up on your favorite flavors.

Strawberry Sunrise was launched in February of 2025 and quickly became popular for its refreshingly balanced blend of strawberry and orange flavors. It was hailed as one of the best Alani Nu flavors, and the perfect way to upgrade a brunchtime mimosa. Though the company never announced that the flavor was discontinued, it became harder and harder to find a few months after its release, leaving fans scrambling.

Sherbet Swirl, which ranked pretty high in our taste test of Alani Nu energy drink flavors, was released in April of 2025. According to fans, it tasted exactly like orange raspberry sherbet, or an ice-cold orange cream soda with a lime garnish. Unfortunately, it was quickly discontinued after a few short months.

Cotton Candy was released as a limited-edition flavor in May 2025. Its perfectly balanced combination of vanilla and bubblegum evoked fairground nostalgia on summer outings. As soon as it disappeared, fans were begging for another taste. Now, fans of all three flavors are celebrating as the brand announced it is bringing them back permanently.