The Absolute Best Alani Nu Energy Flavor To Drink Next

Alani Nu has become a major player in the energy drink world — and for good reason. These drinks promise a clean boost of energy with zero sugar and major personality. To find the best of the bunch, we cracked open 17 flavors of Alani Nu Energy and ranked them from worst to best. And out of the lineup, one fizzy favorite hovered above the rest: Dream Float. This creamsicle-inspired sip didn't just win us over — it moonwalked to the top of our ranking. With a balance of citrusy orange and smooth vanilla, it delivered nostalgic vibes that had our taste tester reaching for seconds. If you've ever wished an orange push pop could power you through an afternoon slump, Dream Float is your answer.

While we judged each selection by taste, we also factored in packaging and general appeal. Dream Float nails all three. Its spacey can design, featuring floating ice cream cones and oranges dripping juice, feels like a sweet escape, even on your busiest days. We sampled strong contenders like Hawaiian Shaved Ice (enjoyable but left a syrupy impression), and Watermelon Wave (where the watermelon overwhelmed the cherry, orange, and grape notes), and none could touch the soda fountain magic of our number one pick. Whether you're a first-time Alani Nu drinker or a diehard fan looking to switch things up, Dream Float is the one you need next. Pop it open chilled, sip it slowly, and let the flavor take you somewhere vibrant.