The Absolute Best Alani Nu Energy Flavor To Drink Next
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Alani Nu has become a major player in the energy drink world — and for good reason. These drinks promise a clean boost of energy with zero sugar and major personality. To find the best of the bunch, we cracked open 17 flavors of Alani Nu Energy and ranked them from worst to best. And out of the lineup, one fizzy favorite hovered above the rest: Dream Float. This creamsicle-inspired sip didn't just win us over — it moonwalked to the top of our ranking. With a balance of citrusy orange and smooth vanilla, it delivered nostalgic vibes that had our taste tester reaching for seconds. If you've ever wished an orange push pop could power you through an afternoon slump, Dream Float is your answer.
While we judged each selection by taste, we also factored in packaging and general appeal. Dream Float nails all three. Its spacey can design, featuring floating ice cream cones and oranges dripping juice, feels like a sweet escape, even on your busiest days. We sampled strong contenders like Hawaiian Shaved Ice (enjoyable but left a syrupy impression), and Watermelon Wave (where the watermelon overwhelmed the cherry, orange, and grape notes), and none could touch the soda fountain magic of our number one pick. Whether you're a first-time Alani Nu drinker or a diehard fan looking to switch things up, Dream Float is the one you need next. Pop it open chilled, sip it slowly, and let the flavor take you somewhere vibrant.
From popsicles to protein shakes
You might only stash it in your gym bag for a pre-workout lift, but this drink has way more potential than that. Each can packs in B vitamins and 30 mcg of biotin — basically a wellness shot in a can. Vegan, gluten-free, and with only 10 calories per serving, it's an easy swap for soda, juice, or milk in all kinds of recipes.
First one that comes to mind? A quick, 2-ingredient popsicle. Blend a cup of yogurt or fruit with a can of Dream Float. Then pour it into your molds and freeze. You're done. Or use it in place of club soda for a wine spritzer to add a little flair. The vanilla-orange combo also pairs well with almond extract and lemon juice for a twist on a mocktail amaretto sour. And if you're tired of adding water to your post-workout shakes, this could be a genius upgrade that makes your vanilla protein shake taste like dessert.
With so many energy drinks on the market, fans across social media are gravitating toward this one — and after trying it, we get why. But if you're feeling adventurous, its versatility makes it worth experimenting with beyond the can. You can pick up a 12-pack of 12-oz cans on Amazon or find them at many major retailers. This flavor topped our ranking for a reason, and if you're exploring the brand, don't sleep on other top picks like Orange Kiss and Juicy Peach.