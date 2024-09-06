You Won't Be Able To Get Enough Of These Fruity 2-Ingredient Ice Pops

When the days are warm, there's nothing better than enjoying the sun with a popsicle. But your favorite sweet treats don't have to be a guilty pleasure. By making your own ice pops you can cut down on the sugar found in store-bought popsicles, as well as create your own unique flavors.

With just two ingredients, there's no excuse not to make these yogurt ice pops. All you'll need is 1 cup of yogurt and 1 cup of fruit juice concentrate. The concentrate is preferable to regular juice, as you'll get more fruit flavor while keeping the correct juice-to-yogurt ratio. Add the yogurt and juice to a bowl and whisk well to combine. Pour into your popsicle molds and freeze for four to six hours or overnight.

When it comes to flavor combinations, you're only limited by the ingredients you can get your hands on. Try vanilla yogurt with orange juice for a take on the orange creamsicle, cranberry juice with strawberry yogurt for popsicles heavy on fruit flavors, or coconut yogurt with mango juice for some serious summer vibes.