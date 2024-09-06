You Won't Be Able To Get Enough Of These Fruity 2-Ingredient Ice Pops
When the days are warm, there's nothing better than enjoying the sun with a popsicle. But your favorite sweet treats don't have to be a guilty pleasure. By making your own ice pops you can cut down on the sugar found in store-bought popsicles, as well as create your own unique flavors.
With just two ingredients, there's no excuse not to make these yogurt ice pops. All you'll need is 1 cup of yogurt and 1 cup of fruit juice concentrate. The concentrate is preferable to regular juice, as you'll get more fruit flavor while keeping the correct juice-to-yogurt ratio. Add the yogurt and juice to a bowl and whisk well to combine. Pour into your popsicle molds and freeze for four to six hours or overnight.
When it comes to flavor combinations, you're only limited by the ingredients you can get your hands on. Try vanilla yogurt with orange juice for a take on the orange creamsicle, cranberry juice with strawberry yogurt for popsicles heavy on fruit flavors, or coconut yogurt with mango juice for some serious summer vibes.
Tips for the best fruity yogurt ice pops
This recipe is pretty forgiving, but we have a few tips for making sure you get the tastiest treat. The first is to use whole milk yogurt, which will give you a much creamier texture and prevent large ice crystals from forming. This tip stands whether you opt for flavored, plain, or Greek yogurt. If the flavored yogurt you have your heart set on is only available as a low-fat option, stir in a tablespoon of heavy cream for the same result.
Depending on the juice and yogurt you use, you might find you want to add some sweetener. Sugar, honey, and agave are all great options, but be aware that the extra sugar will affect how well the ice pops freeze. Conversely, if you find your ice pops are too hard for your liking, adding sugar produces a softer texture.
If you're willing to go beyond two ingredients, you can take these ice pops to the next level with a few add-ins. Chopped fruit such as frozen berries adds texture as well as an extra dose of fruit flavor. For a touch of brightness, try adding some lime zest, while a few finely chopped mint leaves will deliver a fresh taste that's so welcome on a summer's day.