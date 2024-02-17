Does Coke Or Pepsi Own The Celsius Energy Drink Brand?

Maybe you didn't hear about the Celsius energy drink brand until the rapper Flo Rida sued it in 2021. A breached endorsement deal fetched the performer an $82.6 million settlement — but this staggering figure was still chump change to Celsius Holdings. Per investment research firm Blue Harbinger, Q2 2023 alone brought Celsius $681 million in cash and cash equivalents, with zero long-term debt.

The brand has only continued to boom since. According to NielsenIQ Data (via a tweet by Beverage Insights), Celsius enjoyed 140.8% volume growth on a 12.8% average price increase from September to October 2023. By fiscal Q3 2023, Celsius was the third-largest energy drink brand in the U.S., holding 8.6% of the entire market share. So, which parent company is responsible for the domination of this category giant, Coke or Pepsi? The short answer is "Pepsi." The long answer is that Celsius has had a lot of different leaders along the way.

Celsius was already successful by the time PepsiCo stepped onto the scene in August 2022, becoming the primary owner of Celsius Holdings and taking up one of the largest company shares with a $550 million investment. PepsiCo has since become the drink's official domestic and global distribution partner, facilitating its swift expansion. In 2021, Celsius lined the shelves of tens of thousands of stores nationwide – a figure that has since exceeded 150,000 – establishing accounts with Target, Walmart, CVS, Publix, Kroger, 7-Eleven, and more. From 2021 to 2023, Celsius enjoyed brand growth of over 200% thanks to PepsiCo's formidable platform.