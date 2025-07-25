This Is The Most Boring Cookie You Can Get At The Costco Bakery

From fancy layer cakes to fresh muffins and danishes, the huge selection at Costco's bakery can be downright overwhelming in its breadth. We've tried to make browsing easier by ranking popular Costco cakes and reviewing the bakery's best and worst breads. The warehouse chain's lineup of cookies also has genuine gems and bland disappointments. In Tasting Table's ranking of Costco bakery cookies, the sprinkled sugar cookies took last place.

If you adore sugar cookies, you've probably heard a hundred times that they're basic and boring, and you likely don't really care. In that case, the Kirkland Signature version will please you. It's not overwhelmingly sweet and has the crumbly, crunchy texture you expect. But for those who want a treat with more flavor and character, these cookies are so boring that it's not worth braving those chaotic Costco crowds to buy them. They don't even come with frosting, which would add some creamy goodness to spruce up the one-dimensional sugary flavor.

The nicest thing we can say here is that the generous amount of cookies per box, plus the colorful sprinkle topping, would make them good to buy for a kid's birthday party. Otherwise, you're better off enjoying an alternative like the Costco marshmallow cookies that had fans running to the store.