This Is The Most Boring Cookie You Can Get At The Costco Bakery
From fancy layer cakes to fresh muffins and danishes, the huge selection at Costco's bakery can be downright overwhelming in its breadth. We've tried to make browsing easier by ranking popular Costco cakes and reviewing the bakery's best and worst breads. The warehouse chain's lineup of cookies also has genuine gems and bland disappointments. In Tasting Table's ranking of Costco bakery cookies, the sprinkled sugar cookies took last place.
If you adore sugar cookies, you've probably heard a hundred times that they're basic and boring, and you likely don't really care. In that case, the Kirkland Signature version will please you. It's not overwhelmingly sweet and has the crumbly, crunchy texture you expect. But for those who want a treat with more flavor and character, these cookies are so boring that it's not worth braving those chaotic Costco crowds to buy them. They don't even come with frosting, which would add some creamy goodness to spruce up the one-dimensional sugary flavor.
The nicest thing we can say here is that the generous amount of cookies per box, plus the colorful sprinkle topping, would make them good to buy for a kid's birthday party. Otherwise, you're better off enjoying an alternative like the Costco marshmallow cookies that had fans running to the store.
How to make Costco's sugar cookies less boring
While we personally weren't impressed with them, Costco's sugar cookies do have a fan base. On Reddit, customers have complemented the buttery texture. Some even inhaled a whole tub within a week. For our money, other Kirkland cookie varieties such as chocolate chunk are still way better. However, the sugar cookies might be worth spiffing up.
One way to make these cookies less boring and more tasty is to add toppings. Classic vanilla buttercream frosting is an obvious pick, but lemony sugar cookie icing or five-ingredient strawberry buttercream would add some sweet-tart excitement to the plain flavor. You could also smear on some peanut butter, add a drizzle of caramel, or enrobe the treats in chocolate. Some of these tweaks will cover up the sprinkled topping, but you can add more sprinkles of your own to pretty the cookies up again.
As for recipes, one user on Reddit wrote that Costco sugar cookies "freeze really well and taste good frozen too," so they could be a decent creative base to switch up your ice cream sandwich. These treats could also make for an easy and kid-pleasing sugar cookie cheesecake. Crush the cookies up and use them to line your pan, pour in the cheesecake batter (maybe mixed with sprinkles), and top the cake with more crumbled sugar cookies after baking.