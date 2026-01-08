Review: Chobani's New Coffee Creamers Prove That Creamer Doesn't Need To Taste Artificial

Chobani is an unstoppable force in the world of dairy and faux dairy products. The company is known for its philanthropic efforts and hosting an ethical workplace environment, eventually making its way from a humble, immigrant-owned yogurt plant in New York to a powerhouse multinational corporation. It's currently the leader in its field (the yogurt field, that is) as the top-selling Greek yogurt brand in the U.S. However, since its inception in 2005, it's branched away from just yogurt to include top-selling lines of oat milk and dairy coffee-related products in its creamy repertoire.

Surprisingly for a yogurt-forward company, Chobani's coffee creamer line is a force to be reckoned with. It offers over a dozen different flavors, all made without the famously icky stuff that coffee creamers typically contain. As part of this coffee-focused line, Chobani just added two new flavors — Chocolate Covered Strawberry and Toasted Coconut Vanilla — so you can add a little fruity pizazz to your brew. I got my hands on the two new creamer flavors to give a tell-all review on their flavor, consistency, and sweetness, and divulge how much they can really level up a cup of joe.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.