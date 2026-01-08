Review: Chobani's New Coffee Creamers Prove That Creamer Doesn't Need To Taste Artificial
Chobani is an unstoppable force in the world of dairy and faux dairy products. The company is known for its philanthropic efforts and hosting an ethical workplace environment, eventually making its way from a humble, immigrant-owned yogurt plant in New York to a powerhouse multinational corporation. It's currently the leader in its field (the yogurt field, that is) as the top-selling Greek yogurt brand in the U.S. However, since its inception in 2005, it's branched away from just yogurt to include top-selling lines of oat milk and dairy coffee-related products in its creamy repertoire.
Surprisingly for a yogurt-forward company, Chobani's coffee creamer line is a force to be reckoned with. It offers over a dozen different flavors, all made without the famously icky stuff that coffee creamers typically contain. As part of this coffee-focused line, Chobani just added two new flavors — Chocolate Covered Strawberry and Toasted Coconut Vanilla — so you can add a little fruity pizazz to your brew. I got my hands on the two new creamer flavors to give a tell-all review on their flavor, consistency, and sweetness, and divulge how much they can really level up a cup of joe.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are the new Chobani creamers?
Unlike most store-bought coffee creamers, Chobani's are focused on genuine ingredients, like real dairy and naturally-derived flavors. This is great news for those who love a sweet, creamy cup of coffee but also like to watch their sugar, fat, and processed food intake. For comparison, some of the ingredients in Coffee Mate's liquid creamers include corn syrup solids, soybean oil, dipotassium phosphate (an emulsifier and stabilizer), and mono- and diglycerides (emulsifiers). Coffee Mate is even banned in multiple countries due to its high trans fat content — but Chobani's products are designed to make your coffee taste like a sweet treat without all the oils, trans fats, and hard-to-pronounce junk.
The two new flavors in Chobani's creamer lineup are meant to infuse a robust, earthy cup of coffee with bright fruit and dessert-like decadence. Both the Chocolate Covered Strawberry and Toasted Coconut Vanilla are made with real, naturally-derived ingredients. They — like all coffee creamers — are intended to be a one-stop shop for coffee drinkers. They're meant to impart creaminess and sweetness in one go, and help dress up the flavor of your favorite way to wake up every morning.
Price, availability, and nutrition
Don't expect preservatives, oils, and questionable additives in these new creamers from Chobani. Chocolate Covered Strawberry is made with real milk, cream, cane sugar, Dutch cocoa, and natural flavors. Toasted Coconut Vanilla also contains real milk, real cream, cane sugar, and naturally-derived flavors. Both new products contain 5 grams of sugar (4 grams of which is added sugar), 5 milligrams of sodium, 1 ½ grams of fat (1 gram of which is saturated fat), and 35 calories in a 1-tablespoon serving.
Chobani's Chocolate Covered Strawberry was unveiled as a winter seasonal item for the start of 2026, so it won't be around for long. It's intended to pair with similar seasonal products, like Chobani's Flip Chocolate Covered Strawberry yogurt. Toasted Coconut Vanilla, on the other hand, is here to stay as a regular member of Chobani's creamer roster. Both products are currently available in stores as of January 2026. Check your nearest grocery retailer — including Kroger, Albertsons, ShopRite, and Meijer — for Chocolate Covered Strawberry and Toasted Coconut Vanilla. You'll also find the new flavors in the grocery sections of large, national big-box stores like Target and Walmart. Each flavor is priced at MSRP $6.09, but prices can vary depending on location.
Taste test: Chocolate Covered Strawberry
If you're wondering if I started off this taste test by taking a swig of each creamer directly from the bottle, you're sorely mistaken. Kidding — of course I did. While I wouldn't recommend this (the sugar rush is pretty intense) it allowed me to uncover every subtle flavor in the creamers without the taste of coffee clouding them. The Chocolate Covered Strawberry hit me with an intense punch of sweet, slightly tart berry flavor that tasted like pure liquified strawberries; not the infamous artificial strawberry taste that we all know and largely despise. The chocolate taste came in as more of an afterthought, but it was definitely apparent.
In a cup of coffee, the chocolate gets a bit lost, but the fresh strawberry taste is loud and proud. The creamer adds a little body to the brew without drowning out too many of its natural flavors. I used a high-quality store-bought coffee with a relatively neutral profile for this review, but Chobani's Chocolate Covered Strawberry creamer would be ideal in a coffee that has some natural chocolate notes. Or, better yet, you could get creative with this coffee creamer and blend it into a strawberry and banana-based smoothie for an indulgent treat with plenty of fiber and nutrients to boot.
Taste test: Toasted Coconut Vanilla
I'm a big fan of anything tropical, so I wasn't surprised when I fell in love with the flavor of this creamer instantly. The coconut tastes like real, genuine fruit, and it gives the creamer an extra layer of decadence on top of its already rich, creamy mouthfeel. The toasted notes are subtle, and the coconut isn't particularly prominent. In fact, vanilla is the dominant flavor, but the warm, toasty coconut gives it a tropical backbone that prevents it from being boring. This is a creamer that even coconut haters might be able to get behind, since the tropical taste is less of a smack in the face and more of a gentle coastal breeze.
In my grocery store brew, the creamer meshed decently with the coffee, although its relatively high acidity and the coconut flavor weren't an ideal pairing; Together, they gave the drink a slightly sour aftertaste. It would be best in a mellow, full-bodied coffee with notes of nuts. The decadent flavor and consistency could also be delicious in a smoothie with pineapple juice and frozen banana. You could even use this coffee creamer for a better-tasting milkshake; just throw a splash in the blender with some vanilla ice cream for a lightly tropical, refreshing treat.
Final thoughts
I'll be honest: Normally, I'm a firm believer that creamer has no place in coffee. However, Chobani is making me look at my snobby coffee opinions through a fresh, sweeter lens. In general, I appreciate Chobani's products for being made with real ingredients, and none of the questionable stuff that gets coffee creamer barred from nations around the world. The flavors in both taste fresh and real, and don't leave behind a gnarly aftertaste, like a lot of sugary, artificial foods tend to. As is the case with any coffee creamer, getting the ratio right is key (I added way too much at first and turned my caffeinated wake-up into a full-scale dessert). But once a stable ratio is achieved, both of these creamers make coffee sweet and creamy while keeping it bold and invigorating.
I preferred the Chocolate Covered Strawberry over Toasted Coconut Vanilla, but not by much. The strawberry-flavored creamer will likely be a bit more versatile, while the coconut will need to find its perfect smooth, mellow coffee match to reach its full potential. All in all, these Chobani products are worth a try for any strawberry or coconut lover — even those who don't like their coffee sweet. There are plenty of alternative uses for either flavor, from splashing into shakes and desserts to creating tasty homemade cocktails, and the genuine fruit flavor puts these creamers in a league of their own.