Since its launch in 1961, Coffee Mate has been a fixture in home kitchens, office pantries, and supermarket aisles — the go-to shortcut for a smooth, sweet cup of coffee. For some, it's so woven into the daily ritual that it feels almost synonymous with coffee itself (unless you're a third-wave purist, for whom it symbolizes everything wrong with commercialized coffee culture). So ingrained is this staple in American life that it comes as a shock to learn Coffee Mate is outright banned in parts of the world, thanks to a couple of controversial inclusions on its ingredient list.

The first is hydrogenated vegetable oils, which contain trans fats. These trans fats are so strongly linked to cardiovascular disease that the World Health Organization has called for their global elimination. The second is partially hydrogenated soybean and cottonseed oils — present in the liquid version of Coffee Mate — which are especially linked to raised LDL cholesterol (or bad cholesterol) and increased risk of heart disease. If you're going to use Coffee Mate, then you're better off with the powdered version than the liquid one. Denmark was among the first to outlaw trans fats in food products, a stance that was later adopted by the wider European Union. Today, Coffee Mate is also prohibited in countries such as Norway, Iceland, and Switzerland, which maintain comparable regulations.

Incidentally, Coffee Mate isn't the only American legacy brand to face such a ban overseas, thanks to the use of questionable food additives. In fact, one might even say Coffee Mate is in elite company, with Ritz Crackers, Twinkies, Skittles and Froot Loops facing similar bans.