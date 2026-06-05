Burger Deluxe Lettuce Wraps Recipe

It seems that whenever I commit myself to eating slightly lighter, healty-ish meals, hamburgers are the only thing on my mind. I'd love to say that turkey burgers are a sufficient enough swap, but the lean, white poultry is never the same as a juicy, buttery beef patty. More than that, the best hamburgers (to me, at least) are piled high with melty cheese, crispy bacon, and fried onions — so something closer to a comfort food than a nutritional powerhouse. That's why recipes like burger bowls are such a staple in my weekly routines, but sometimes, I still want that handheld aspect.

Another way to enjoy a hamburger in a lighter format is as a lettuce wrap. If you've ever been to P.F. Chang's, you'll likely recognize the leafy serving style from one of the restaurant's most popular appetizers. This burger deluxe version, which is served in a similar way with crumbled seasoned beef, crunchy lettuce, diced tomatoes, and burger sauce, captures the flavors of a burger deluxe without needing any bread. Great for gluten-free and low-glycemic diets, these lettuce wraps are a fun way to enjoy a burger deluxe without compromising any of those comforting flavors.