For The Juiciest Burgers You've Ever Had, Add This Umami Ingredient To Your Mixture

A cheeseburger fresh off the grill has got to be the ultimate crowd-pleasing food. The seared edges, the molten cheese, the soft bun soaking up savory juices — it's what you reach for when you want absolutely everyone to have a good time (vegetarians can also be made happy with a veggie-friendly twist). While you can't go wrong with it, there's also nothing wrong with jazzing up the classic a little. So here's an idea we bet you've never thought of: mixing chopped-up mushrooms with the ground beef for a super juicy, umami-inspired burger.

Mushrooms owe their savory depth to glutamates — the compounds that define umami flavor (and the namesake of MSG). Mince them into ground beef and they boost the meat's natural taste without overpowering it, adding complexity that doesn't announce itself. There's also an extra bonus: as the patties cook, mushrooms release moisture slowly, helping to keep the meat succulent instead of letting it turn into a rubbery mess.

You can use whatever mushrooms you have on hand for the job — white mushrooms or Baby Bella are popular and cheap. Pulse whatever you got in a food processor until they're minced up, then work the mushroom powder into the beef with all your planned seasonings. That's literally it! All that's left to do is pressing the beef into patties and they're basically grill-ready.