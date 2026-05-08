Crispy Accordion Potatoes Recipe

TikTok has given us an endless supply of food hacks, unique cooking techniques, and easy recipes to try at home. Some are viral sensations that become staples in our dinner repertoire (looking at you, Trader Joe's dumpling bake) while others fall a little flat, the end result turning out too good to be true after all. There's also a third type of recipe, one that is delicious but requires a little more work than the videos let on, and the end results require a little time and practice to perfect. With this type of recipe, the techniques are usually well worth the effort, giving us a new way to eat some of our favorite foods.

Crispy accordion potatoes are a recipe that took me some time to perfect. The viral slicing technique turns slabs of potatoes into springy, bouncy fries with a texture somewhere in between waffle fries and hasselback potatoes. With practice, they don't even take too long to make, meaning I can have a fun and impressive side dish that's far healthier than a bag of previously-frozen french fries. The key is choosing the right potato, soaking off the starch, buttering up the slices, and roasting until just crispy — but once perfected, it's a fun technique that makes for a fluffy, fry-like potato that makes any meal just a little bit better.