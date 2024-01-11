The Absolute Best Potato For Cooking Home Fries

For most potato lovers, the allure of home fries is so real. Those crispy, comforting bites of joy with delicately soft interiors can turn an ordinary meal into something special. When it comes to making the perfect home fries, choosing the right type of potatoes is key. Among the numerous varieties, russet potatoes are our favorite.

Known for their high starch content, russets are particularly well-suited for frying. As they cook, their starchy flesh transforms into a soft fluffy core while the outer layer, aided by the hot cooking oil, crisps up into a nice crunchy crust. This contrast is the hallmark of great home fries.

Another advantage of russet potatoes is their mild, subtly earthy flavor that makes them a perfect canvas for seasoning. Whether you prefer simple salt and pepper or are more adventurous with spices like paprika and garlic powder, russets absorb these flavors beautifully. They don't have an overpowering taste, ensuring that the seasonings you choose will shine through.