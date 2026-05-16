22 Recipes That Give Cruciferous Vegetables The Spotlight
Cruciferous vegetables are all the rage, and there are endless reasons why. They're often fairly affordable, are nutrient-dense and packed with fiber, and, of course, they're delicious. These vegetables often carry a nutty undertone and subtle sweetness, and they're sick of being side dishes; they deserve to take over as the main course.
Cauliflower wings, cabbage steaks, and creamy turnip soup are just the tip of the iceberg. If you haven't dabbled in the world of cruciferous vegetable recipes, then it's time you scrolled through these recipes that give these fibermaxxed greens the spotlight. They offer a variety of textures, flavors, and cooking techniques and surround the vegetables with complementary ingredients. So, grab your cruciferous vegetable of choice, and let's get cooking.
1. Tofu and Bok Choy Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce
If you're looking for a dense, salty, and sweet meal featuring bok choy, a Chinese cabbage that holds onto sauce like no other, then you've come to the right place. This tofu and bok choy stir-fry is coated in a rich and creamy peanut sauce loaded with garlic and ginger.
Be sure to press the tofu for the ultimate chewy texture, which creates contrast with the delicately tender bok choy. Serve with rice and top with sesame seeds and scallions for a crunchy finish.
2. Mustard Green Salad
Sick of spring mix? Time to expand your leafy greens horizons. Start with mustard greens, which are peppery and carry pleasing bitter undertones. Be sure to massage them with a little oil, bruising the leaves to create a more tender texture.
This particular recipe features a lemon-based dressing, which plays nicely with the intensity of the leafy greens. Maple syrup softens the spicy blow, and Dijon highlights the greens' most desirable features. This salad is perfect for a summer patio party or if you want to impress a date with your sophisticated palate.
Recipe: Mustard Green Salad
3. Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli
It's no secret that cruciferous vegetables pair beautifully with ever-so-umami, rich, and nutty Parmesan cheese. The flavors both enhance and contrast with each other, and the Parm tends to highlight the subtleties of vegetables, especially broccoli.
This recipe features the dynamic duo in the most mouthwatering way. With only six ingredients (three of which are olive oil, salt, and pepper), this simple recipe will change your life. Roast the garlic ahead of time to expedite this recipe.
Recipe: Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli
4. 3-Ingredient Chili Crisp-Baked Cauliflower Steaks
It's time to hop on the cauliflower steak trend. If you're new to this type of recipe, make note that it will not taste like a real steak — but it will have a tender crunch and act as a vehicle for flavor.
Marinades can be extensive, but this recipe keeps it simple and to the point without compromising on flavor. Don't you dare toss those stems and leaves, as the whole cauliflower is featured in this recipe. The greens act as a flavorful garnish.
5. Vegan Creamed Kohlrabi and Spinach
Although this recipe does feature quite a few ingredients and takes a few steps to prepare, the effort is worth it. You can soak the cashews the night before or use warm water to speed up the process. The sauce you make with them is creamy, sweet, nutty, and beyond delicious.
The peppery-sweet flavor of the kohlrabi is enhanced by the mellow cream and bold nutritional yeast. Top with chopped parsley to tie it all together, and enjoy this recipe, which just so happens to be vegan.
6. Best Broccoli Salad
There are plenty of broccoli salad recipes out there. Each has its own specific twist to make it extra delicious. However, this broccoli salad is actually the best, and for one special reason: the dressing.
The Greek yogurt creates a dense, creamy mouthfeel that contrasts beautifully with the crunchy broccoli and crispy turkey bacon. The varied textures in this recipe are incredible and add to its intrigue. The sweetness of the dried fruit and honey creates layers of depth, while the crunchy seeds and crisp red onion add pockets of flavor.
Recipe: Best Broccoli Salad
7. Coconut Rice with Bok Choy and Fried Eggs
Take a gander at this exceptional dish, which we can only describe as gourmet street food. Each element is intentionally flavored to create layers of complexity. The rice is cooked in coconut water, giving it a subtle sweetness, and the bok choy is simmered in coconut oil, reflecting undertones of the flavor while tying the dish together. The shredded coconut, pickled veggies, and chili crisps give the dish varying textures and unique flavors.
8. Citrusy Arugula Salad
One of the easiest cruciferous vegetables to add to almost any savory dish is arugula. It can be a base, garnish, or side. This citrusy arugula recipe takes salad to a whole new level, playing with dried fruits, fatty avocado, and sharp raw onion. The arugula itself has a peppery bite yet is mild enough to create a relatively neutral base for the toppings. Since there are few ingredients in the dressing, this recipe should take you very little time to throw together.
Recipe: Citrusy Arugula Salad
9. Southern Fried Cabbage
We love Southern fried chicken, and this Southern fried cabbage recipe makes for an excellent pairing for it. The butter and bacon set the scene for this salty, fatty, delicious cruciferous vegetable-based dish. It's absolutely irresistible, as the cabbage becomes tender and absorbs the surrounding flavors, including the Creole seasoning. If you need a nudge to get you to eat your vegetables, this may just knock you over the edge.
Recipe: Southern Fried Cabbage
10. Easy Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts
When cruciferous vegetables wandered into the spotlight, they were led by the almighty balsamic Brussels sprouts. But why wait to try them at a restaurant when you can make them at home for a fraction of the cost?
This oven-roasted version of your appetizer favorite is loaded with flavor and can be eaten as is, loaded into a taco, piled in a rice bowl, or tossed into a salad. Enjoy spicy Dijon and hot sauce coupled with tangy, sweet balsamic. The crunch of the Brussels sprouts and their crispy texture will be enough for you to flag this recipe as one of your favorites.
11. Simple Herby Roasted Turnips
Why do we forget about turnips? It seems that root vegetables like carrots, onions, and potatoes are always in the spotlight. But turnips have a unique sweetness and slightly peppery undertone that make them a desirable main ingredient.
All you'll need for this simple, delicious, and memorable recipe are turnips, olive oil, salt, thyme, and marjoram. This recipe is a good introduction to turnips if you haven't worked with them in the past.
Recipe: Simple Herby Roasted Turnips
12. Creamy-Yet-Vegan Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Soup
Although we don't typically think of cauliflower as creamy, it does take on this consistency when it's cooked and blended. If you've turned your nose up at vegan food in the past, this might just encourage you to give it another try.
This soup is dense, loaded with deep flavor, and is absolutely heavenly. The crispy chickpeas add texture to the cloud-like soup, and the roasted garlic gives it a rich depth.
13. Stir-Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Cream
Tofu is a beyond-versatile ingredient. In this stir-fry bok choy recipe, you'll find it posing as a creamy, dense spread layered into the serving bowl. It catches all the umami flavor and sauce that the bok choy leaves hold on to. Although there are quite a few ingredients in this recipe, it's worth the effort. This recipe is a delicious way to get your cruciferous vegetables in.
14. Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
When cauliflower took over the pizza crust and rice scene, people were skeptical. But now that it's a substitute for just about everything, we've learned to adapt.
While these cauliflower rings don't taste quite like chicken, they are loaded with familiar flavors and unique textures. We all know it's all about the sauce at the end of the day, anyway. Coat these florets with flour and batter before baking them to perfection. Then, douse them in Buffalo sauce and enjoy.
Recipe: Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
15. Bacon-Wrapped Balsamic Brussels Sprouts
Not sure what to bring to your next dinner party? This unique appetizer will absolutely dazzle your friends and prompt them to ask why they haven't tried bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts before.
The combination of the sweet and salty bacon, cooked until the edges are crispy, and the tender yet crunchy Brussels sprouts will send your taste buds spiraling with excitement. The maple syrup, Dijon, and balsamic are a power-packed seasoning mashup that makes this dish memorable.
16. Broccoli Au Gratin
Although potatoes often get most of the attention in the world of au gratin, it's time cruciferous vegetables had their day in the spotlight. Broccoli is a classic pairing for cheese, so it's no wonder it can stand in for potatoes in the classic casserole-style dish.
The three-cheese blend of cheddar, Parmesan, and fontina is creamy, nutty, and sharp. The broccoli florets cling to the cheesy sauce, while the breadcrumbs create a crunchy casing. This dish is a fantastic choice to bring to a potluck or gathering.
Recipe: Broccoli Au Gratin
17. Summer Turnip Salad with Lemon-Herb Dressing
Some of the best salads out there don't actually contain a leafy-green base. This turnip salad is no exception.
Raw turnips have a slight peppery undertone but are, overall, mildly sweet. When they're layered with red onion, English cucumber, and grape tomatoes, they lay the foundation for the bright and herby dressing. This use of fresh turnips is particularly exceptional because of the way the thin slices capture the dressing, allowing the minced herbs to cling delicately to the vegetables.
18. Roasted Cabbage Wedges
Did you know that roasting and charring cabbage makes it incredibly sweet? The cruciferous vegetable that has everyone talking flourishes with heat, which is why you must try these roasted cabbage wedges.
The ingredients are basic, and the recipe is straightforward, but the result is surprisingly succulent. With bold ingredients like butter, garlic, lemon juice, and feta, the cabbage reaches a balanced and well-rounded flavor. Enjoy as a main course or serve it as a savory side.
Recipe: Roasted Cabbage Wedges
19. Brussels Sprouts Gratin with Walnut Crumble
Although we typically don't recommend boiling Brussels sprouts, this recipe is an exception. After they're boiled, they're coated in the gooeiest cheddar sauce imaginable, which is seasoned with nutmeg, thyme, and whole-grain mustard to make it pop.
Your mouth will be watering as you plunge your fork through the crispy Parmesan and breadcrumb topping and find a flavor bomb of Brussels sprouts goodness drenched in a flavorful béchamel sauce underneath. The walnuts add a meaty texture while mimicking the nuttiness of the Parmesan and are essential to the uniqueness of the recipe.
20. Stir-Fried Bok Choy
Even if you're only serving stir-fry as a side, you need to season it properly. To strike a flavor balance and bring out the natural flavors of the cruciferous vegetable, try seasoning with these simple ingredients: sesame oil, oyster sauce, garlic, and ginger. It's really as simple as that, as long as you have a little neutral cooking oil to help sizzle things along. This 10-minute recipe creates the perfect side dish and certainly gives one of our favorite cruciferous vegetables the spotlight.
Recipe: Stir-Fried Bok Choy
21. Sticky Garlic Cauliflower Wings
For folks who like their wings extra crispy, this cauliflower wing recipe is sure to dazzle. Chickpea flour is naturally binding, which makes it the perfect coating for cauliflower wings and helps the panko stick.
This oven-baked recipe clings to sauce like no other and stays nice and crispy. Honey and chili create a contrasting dynamic that forms stronger intrigue with each bite. Be sure to serve with a creamy sauce to balance the intense flavor.
Recipe: Sticky Garlic Cauliflower Wings
22. Southern Collard Greens
Greens usually cook up in no time. However, collard greens take a little more dedication. This recipe calls for slow-simmering, which tenderizes the pork and greens and helps them reach the perfect texture. A little vinegar brightens the flavor, and the red pepper flakes add a hidden heat.
For a milder flavor, reduce the amount of pepper flakes and salt, both of which can also be added when you serve this dish. Collard greens are known for being fatty, rich, and salty, and this recipe is no exception.
Recipe: Southern Collard Greens