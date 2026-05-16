22 Recipes That Give Cruciferous Vegetables The Spotlight

Cruciferous vegetables are all the rage, and there are endless reasons why. They're often fairly affordable, are nutrient-dense and packed with fiber, and, of course, they're delicious. These vegetables often carry a nutty undertone and subtle sweetness, and they're sick of being side dishes; they deserve to take over as the main course.

Cauliflower wings, cabbage steaks, and creamy turnip soup are just the tip of the iceberg. If you haven't dabbled in the world of cruciferous vegetable recipes, then it's time you scrolled through these recipes that give these fibermaxxed greens the spotlight. They offer a variety of textures, flavors, and cooking techniques and surround the vegetables with complementary ingredients. So, grab your cruciferous vegetable of choice, and let's get cooking.