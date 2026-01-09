We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Side dishes are a necessary part of any meal. Serving as both a flavor companion and a nutritional balance to a main course, side dishes truly complete most meals. While there seem to be endless fancy recipes for potatoes and an abundance of easy pastas you can prepare, there are never enough ways to fit vegetables onto the dinner table. With the help of a little cream, a lot of cheese, and a sprinkling of buttery crumb topping, though, any vegetable can be a star — even one as hard to love as broccoli, as proven by developer Michelle McGlinn's broccoli au gratin recipe.

Au gratin is one of the many potato dishes France is famous for. The au gratin technique, which involves topping the potatoes with cheese and buttered breadcrumbs, can be applied to any vegetable, and works especially well for tender broccoli. This broccoli au gratin recipe features three types of cheeses, which are first melted into a smooth sauce before coating tender, steamed florets. This cheesy side makes for the perfect pairing for chicken, beef, ham, or even some types of fish, making it a perfect go-to for fancy and weeknight dinners alike.