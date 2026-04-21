Keep These 12 Unexpected Ingredients On Hand For Delicious At-Home Sandwiches

When you're hungry and totally unmotivated to cook, slapping a few ingredients between two slices of bread is a low-effort way to get some nourishment. That said, there are only so many PB&Js or ham and cheese sandwiches you can eat before you get tired of the monotony. The good news? You don't need to come up with complicated concoctions to whip up a tasty sandwich you'll be eager to devour. As long as you have a selection of ingredients that boast flavorful or textural nuances, you're always one step away from a delicious sandwich.

From your pantry to the refrigerator, plenty of unexpected ingredients can make an excellent addition to a sandwich. You just have to think outside the box when it comes to combining them with your usual sandwich staples, and you'll be rewarded with mouthwatering results. Almost all of these options are ready to go right out of the container, with just a few requiring minimal prep. So, if you're looking to step up your sandwich game, be sure to keep your kitchen stocked with these unexpected ingredients.