10 Best Ways To Incorporate Fruit Into Sandwiches
If you were asked to picture your dream sandwich, which fillings would first come to mind? Perhaps hearty slices of meat, creamy cheese, or fresh crunchy veggies are essential, or maybe you'd have a creamy, tangy, or spicy sauce in there. But, how about fruit? At first thought, this might seem like an odd choice, and probably not something you'd throw into your everyday sandwich. However, it can be an absolute game-changer for adding flavor and texture to a lackluster sandwich.
Incorporate fruit into your next stack, and you can give it an irresistible boost of tanginess and sweetness. Leaning into the sweet vibe is a great approach here, but fruit will also complement the flavor profile of other savory ingredients beautifully. Include it in the form of a spreadable jam, tender slices, or a crunchy slaw, and you can build plenty of textural contrast that instantly elevates your sandwich. There really are endless flavor combinations to try, with some serving as a quick, fuss-free lunch, and others feeling altogether more sophisticated. So, here are some of the best ways to give your next sandwich a fruity upgrade.
1. Pair it with a sweet, creamy filling
Sandwiches don't necessarily have to be savory, and these Japanese-inspired treats make the perfect snack or dessert. Filled with a trio of vibrant fruits that reveal aesthetically pleasing cross sections when sliced, these sandwiches feel like a work of art. We love to pair strawberries, kiwis, and mangoes with sweet, creamy fillings that complement the juicy fruit fantastically and make each bite ultra satisfying.
To make a batch of Japanese fruit sandwiches, you'll start by whipping up the sweetened cream, which can be flavored as desired. Try dividing the cream between three bowls, and experimenting with different add-ins. Once portion could be enhanced with matcha, giving it a gorgeous green hue and hint of earthiness, that tastes amazing with fresh strawberries. A turmeric-infused filling is another great option, that looks wonderfully striking next to tender kiwi pieces. And, for accompanying sunny mango chunks, you could whip cream with freeze-dried strawberries, which makes for a fantastically sweet finish.
Once the white bread has been generously slathered with the cream, and the fruits meticulously placed on top, the sandwiches are wrapped tightly, compressed, and chilled. Then, you can slice away the crusts, and cut them into triangles, to showcase the perfectly arranged fruits within. Of course, there's plenty of room of customization here, with other fruits such as grapes, satsumas, melons, or bananas working just as well.
2. Make turkey, Brie, and fig sandwiches
We all know that slices of meat and cheese fit exceptionally well into a sandwich, with creamy Brie and lean, savory turkey making for a delicious duo. However, there's a way to make these ingredients taste extra special. The honey-like natural sweetness of figs is perfect for balancing the richness of the other sandwich fillings, and the addition of this fruit makes the final creation feel delightfully elegant.
There are a couple of different ways to enjoy figs in your turkey-Brie sandwich. The most refreshing and wholesome option is to reach for fresh figs, which can be sliced or diced and layered up between the meat and cheese. Alternatively, you could spread a layer of fig jam or chutney onto the bread. This will yield a sweeter result, but won't offer the juicy bite of its fresh counterpart. A variety of different breads will work great here, whether you fancy a crusty baguette, slices of hearty sourdough, or classic soft white sandwich bread. And, there are plenty of extras to consider tossing into your stack. Lettuce leaves or sliced red onions are ideal for adding another dose of freshness and crunch, whilst a scattering of fresh herbs like basil or parsley will bring heaps of aromatic goodness.
3. Opt for tangy pineapple
We might be entering controversial territory with this one, but if you're dead against pineapple on pizza, perhaps you just need to try it in a sandwich instead. This tangy add-in is amazingly versatile, lending itself equally well to sweet and savory pairings. And, to keep things simple, you can totally reach for crushed or sliced canned fruit.
Pineapple sandwiches have long been a Southern staple, where rings of the fruit are layered between slices of soft white sandwich bread with a generous dollop of mayonnaise. Swiped generously onto both slices of bread, the mayo helps to prevent any unwanted sogginess from the juicy pineapple, whilst adding a hint of saltiness. But if this approach isn't appealing to you, a Hawaiian-inspired ingredient combo is another fantastic option. Try layering slices of ham, Swiss or cheddar cheese, and rings of pineapple in a soft roll, for the ultimate medley of sweet, savory, and creamy flavors. You can even pop the filled rolls under the broiler, to get that cheese gloriously melty.
Maybe a dessert-style sandwich is more your thing, in which case we highly recommend trying a pineapple-cream cheese filling. Just mix cream cheese with some crushed pineapple and a splash of juice from a can, and sandwich the mixture between slices of soft bread. You can also cut off the crusts and slice these into finger sandwiches to serve as part of a wider lunchtime spread.
4. Turn a BLT into a BLP
You've heard of a BLT sandwich — that tempting trio of bacon, lettuce, and tomato — but how about a BLP? No, we're not talking pickles, but rather slices of fresh, sunny peach. These fit in seamlessly alongside the meat and salad, bringing a mouth-watering sweetness that contrasts the intense saltiness of the bacon brilliantly. Peaches also offer a similar tender, juicy texture to tomatoes, so they won't dramatically alter the overall mouthfeel of your sandwich.
To build an epic BLP stack, begin with a layer of mayo. This could be a classic version, or one infused with lemon, garlic, or herbs. Spread this over your choice of bread (a seeded country loaf or chewy ciabatta are both excellent options), then layer on the peach slices. Top this with crispy pan-fried or oven-baked bacon, and finish with the crunchy lettuce leaves, before closing the sandwich with the other mayo-coated bread slice. Feel free to switch things up by swapping the lettuce for peppery arugula, or including some extras like creamy avocado or fiery pickled jalapeños. Crumbled goat cheese or slices of Gouda or provolone would taste great here, too.
5. Spread in some sweet-tart cranberry sauce
The turkey-cranberry duo will always be a favorite, with the mild, savory meat given a moreish upgrade by the sweet-tart tang of this vibrant fruit. One of our favorite ways to enjoy this pairing is by transforming a basic cranberry sauce into something a little bolder, and smearing it into a crisp, golden panini.
This turkey panini with chipotle cranberry spread begins with a slice of sourdough bread, which is buttered and spread with a perfectly creamy, spicy, and fruity mixture of finely chopped chipotle in adobo sauce, mayonnaise, and cranberry sauce. Pile on sliced turkey and fresh arugula, then close the sandwich with a second, Gouda cheese-topped slice of bread. To get the bread beautifully crisp on the outside, and the cheese nice and melty in the middle, you'll cook the sandwich in a griddle pan, pressing down with a heavy lid and flipping halfway through to achieve even browning.
There are countless other ways to give your sandwich a cranberry-based upgrade, and turkey isn't the only meat it can enhance. Try pairing cranberry sauce with chicken and bacon for a club-style sandwich, or perhaps some melty Brie and sweet caramelized onions for satisfying, vegetarian-friendly option. Dried cranberries are also perfect for mixing into a creamy chicken salad sandwich filler, adding pops of bright, chewy sweetness that'll contrast the crunch of ingredients like celery of chopped nuts especially well.
6. Use it to jazz up a grilled cheese
There's certainly some debate around what makes the perfect grilled cheese, from the most suitable variety of bread or blend of cheeses, to whether mayo or butter is best, or cooking it in a skillet or the oven is elite. But, something we should give more thought when whipping up this classic, is the addition of fruit. After all, cheese and fruit is something we see time and time again on charcuterie boards. The sweet-salty taste of this pairing is undeniably dreamy, and it arguably becomes even more enjoyable when the cheese is gooey and melty, and the fruit is warm and extra tender.
An array of different fruits can elevate a grilled cheese. Peaches, cherries, blueberries, and plums are all notable choices, offering a tender texture and heaps of natural sweetness. You can slice them up and add them fresh, blitz them into savory spreads or sauces, or incorporate them in the form of a chunky jam. Try experimenting with different cheeses, too, such as rich Gruyere, creamy Brie, or nutty Parmesan, as you might find that one variety complements a specific fruit particularly well.
One of our favorite fruity upgrades is a blackberry grilled cheese, which tastes even more incredible with prosciutto and fresh sage leaves thrown in. We opt for Gouda cheese here, which is wonderfully mild and melty. As the sandwich crisps up in the skillet, the berries soften slightly, too, becoming jammier and more flavorful.
7. Pair bananas with peanut butter
Another top-tier sweet and salty pairing is peanut butter and banana, and these ingredients couldn't be easier to incorporate into a sandwich. Whether you prefer creamy or crunchy, spread the peanut butter generously onto both slices of your chosen bread. Soft white bread is ideal, but something crustier can work great, too. Then, cut a banana into rounds, add these to one of the slices, and close your sandwich.
As always, there's room for a little creativity here. One option is to mash the banana before adding it to the bread, for a gooier texture and more even distribution of fruit. Or, you could add some extra ingredients, such as raisins, chocolate chips, jam, or chopped nuts. Or, include strips of crispy bacon, and you'll have created what was allegedly Elvis Presley's favorite sandwich! Pan-frying the sandwich is a great approach, too. Once you've assembled your PB&B, just place it into a hot, greased skillet and cook it for a few minutes on each side, until toasted and golden brown all over. This will melt the peanut butter a little whilst making the outside lovely and crisp, giving everything a more indulgent feel. You could even transform it into stuffed French toast, by dipping the sandwich in a milk-egg mixture before frying, and finishing it with a drizzle of maple syrup.
8. Combine pears with spicy chorizo
The aromatic sweetness of pears makes them one of the most elegant and transformative fruits for sprucing up sandwiches, especially when they're layered with meats and cheeses. Fresh slices of pear are great for adding to a melty grilled cheese, upgrading a Brie and bacon baguette, or pairing with cream cheese and honey. You can even bake the slices in the oven beforehand, to get them gorgeously caramelized, as we do to craft our thyme and lemon-infused chicken and pear panini.
Spanish chorizo and pear is another winning combo, offering a sweet and spicy finish that's only enhanced further with the addition of rich, creamy Brie and a sticky fig jam. Arugula is also great for adding a hint of peppery freshness. For the crispiest, meltiest results, butter the outside of the sandwich and toast it in a panini press or on an indoor grill.
9. Whip up a creamy apple slaw
A crunchy slaw typically consists of veggies like cabbage and carrots, but for a sweeter take on this much-loved sandwich filler, try making it with apple instead. Start by peeling, coring, and coarsely grating the apple. Alternatively, for a heartier consistency, leave the skin on and slice the apple into thin batons. Then, you can stir through your other add-ins. A dollop of mayo is a good place to start, and chopped green onions or chives are great for balancing out the apple's sweetness. A dash of apple cider vinegar or lemon juice will inject a little tanginess, whilst slivered almonds are perfect for amping up the crunch. Feel free to combine the apple with other veggies, too, or throw in some fresh herbs, such as parsley or cilantro.
Once you've prepared the apple slaw, it's time to build your sandwich. This fruity concoction will taste amazing spooned atop slices of cheddar cheese, layered with shredded chicken or crispy tofu, or added to a bacon roll. You can absolutely serve your finished stack with some extra slaw on the side, too.
10. Make blueberry-stuffed French toast
If you're looking for a brunch-worthy take on a fruit-filled sandwich, stuffed French toast is the answer. Blueberries are a top pick for sandwiching between those pillowy slices. They boast just the right balance of sweetness and tartness, and they require no chopping, keeping things hassle-free. A creamy filling makes an excellent accompaniment to the juicy berries. Try mixing cream cheese with a little sugar or maple syrup and squeeze of lemon juice. Chopped nuts such as almonds and walnuts make a delightfully crunchy addition, too. Spread this mixture onto slices of soft brioche bread, scatter over the blueberries, and sandwich everything together.
To prep the sandwiches for frying, dip them into a mixture of eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and cinnamon. Then, lay them into a hot, greased skillet. Fry the sandwiches for a few minutes on each side, and they'll be irresistibly crisp and golden on the outside, and custardy in the middle. Blueberry-stuffed French toast can be served with array of delicious toppings, from the classic dusting of powdered sugar or drizzle of maple syrup, to swirls of decadent whipped cream or scoops of ice cream. Extra fresh berries are always welcomed, too, with raspberries and sliced strawberries being a brilliant option for boosting the nutrient content of your plate.