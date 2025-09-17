10 Best Ways To Incorporate Fruit Into Sandwiches

If you were asked to picture your dream sandwich, which fillings would first come to mind? Perhaps hearty slices of meat, creamy cheese, or fresh crunchy veggies are essential, or maybe you'd have a creamy, tangy, or spicy sauce in there. But, how about fruit? At first thought, this might seem like an odd choice, and probably not something you'd throw into your everyday sandwich. However, it can be an absolute game-changer for adding flavor and texture to a lackluster sandwich.

Incorporate fruit into your next stack, and you can give it an irresistible boost of tanginess and sweetness. Leaning into the sweet vibe is a great approach here, but fruit will also complement the flavor profile of other savory ingredients beautifully. Include it in the form of a spreadable jam, tender slices, or a crunchy slaw, and you can build plenty of textural contrast that instantly elevates your sandwich. There really are endless flavor combinations to try, with some serving as a quick, fuss-free lunch, and others feeling altogether more sophisticated. So, here are some of the best ways to give your next sandwich a fruity upgrade.