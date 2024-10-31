14 Fruits You Should Be Adding To Grilled Cheese, According To A Chef

When savory meets sweet, something magical happens. The sugars, salty notes, and umami play off each other, seeming to elevate one another by exhibiting contrast. And when fruit and cheese dance, it adds another element of excitement. So, what better way to enjoy this dynamic duo than between two slices of grilled bread?

Advertisement

As a vegetarian chef and recipe designer, I constantly seek ways to elevate grilled cheese, a beloved, meatless classic that's appreciated by children and adults alike. Yes, you can slap some American cheese between two slices of Wonder Bread and grill it, and just about everyone will eat it with a smile on their face. But in order to take it to the next level, to create a masterpiece that is both gourmet and comforting, you need to be selective about your ingredients and pairings. Including fruit is one way to do this. Since there are endless types of cheese and a multitude of fruit varieties, the combinations are extensive. However, they do all have something in common: Creamy, salty, and savory notes that go up against a punch of tangy, sweet, and tart flavors. But beware, if you start adding more ingredients beyond bread, fat, cheese, and fruit, you stumble into full-on sandwich territory, leaving the specialty of grilled cheese.

Advertisement

Fruit as a sweet addition to grilled cheese is a culinary game-changer, so I've gathered the top fruits you should be adding to grilled cheese sandwiches. Keep it simple, with quality, purposefully selected ingredients, and let the cheese and fruit do the talking.