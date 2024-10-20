The Sweet Winter Fruit You Need To Starting Adding To Grilled Cheese

Gooey, stringy cheddar sandwiched between crispy pieces of sourdough is the key to happiness, or at least a full stomach. When paired with a warm bowl of tomato soup, your day is guaranteed to be 10 times better. Grilled cheese is one of the ultimate comfort foods, partly because it's super satisfying, and partly because it's one of the most customizable foods out there. It's kid-friendly, but the options to elevate it are endless. For example, a grilled cheese can feel instantly fancier and more sophisticated with a cheese that's not cheddar. Think brie, goat cheese, or even gorgonzola. On top of a more impressive cheese, fresh fruit always adds both color and contrasting flavor that's sure to impress. In the wintertime, we like adding pomegranate seeds to grilled cheese for a tart, refreshing burst of sweetness.

Pomegranate seeds might not seem like the most convenient fruit to add to grilled cheese. They're not blackberries or apples, which are more compact; instead, they're small and circular, which may seem like a recipe for disaster. Really, though, pomegranate seeds are one of the best additions to elevate your grilled cheese, and they are a great way to use up the antioxidant-packed fruit. If you add them in between the cheese slices before grilling the sandwich, they'll fit right in and are less likely to create a huge mess.

We think pomegranate seeds go best with cheeses like camembert, white cheddar, and halloumi. The fruit's sweetness mingles with the distinct aroma of your desired cheese, creating a one-of-a-kind flavor.