The Nutty Addition That Deserves A Spot On Your Next Italian Sub

It's sometimes difficult to imagine nuts tucked inside an Italian sub — but only if imagination gets burdened by preconceived notions. In this case, we're suggesting one particular nut, which happens to grow prolifically in parts of Southern Italy, making it a somewhat of a natural complement to Italian-based sandwiches. It's the perky little pistachio nut, a multifaceted member of the Anacardiaceae (cashew) family.

As such, it tucks easily between sandwich rolls in several forms. Adding shelled pistachios brings extra texture and flavor to Italian-style subs, providing a crisp, slightly sweet, earthy crunch that pairs well with the savory salami, ham, provolone, or mortadella that's typical of these sandwiches. Just lightly toast and chop (or crush) the pistachios, then sprinkle over the fillings before closing the sandwich. That's a quick-fix upgrade with some pretty impressive nutrition benefits; pistachios are rich in plant-based protein, fiber, potassium, and vitamin B6, pulling their weight as more than simply a sandwich garnish.

But the pretty green nut has plenty of potential, lusciously transforming into a sandwich spread in the form of a pistachio-based cream or pesto. Similar to mayonnaise, these condiments can acts as both a flavor enhancer and a binder to keep that piled-high sandwich intact. Pistachio spreads are fairly common in Italian sandwich recipes, pairing well with creamy cheeses and spicy meats. In fact, many versions of mortadella, a mainstay ingredient in these kinds of subs, come chock-full of pistachios already.