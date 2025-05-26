Pistachios Are Like Gold In This Southern Italian City

People travel all over the world for a taste of Italy. What makes the country's food so delicious is partly the chefs that create it, yes, but the full flavors really come from the incredible produce. Bologna's Lasagna alla Bolognese, the Neapolitan pizza, and pesto Genovese have been printed in Italian guidebooks for ages, but in Southern Italy, the claim to fame isn't glutenous, it's a nut. Volcanic soil and Mediterranean sun team up to create Southern Italy's most coveted nut: the Bronte pistachio.

It's easy to spot a pistachio from Bronte, Sicily by its unique emerald color, but the real kicker is in the flavor. There are a lot of buttery nuts out there with a high price tag, like macadamia and Brazil nuts, but Italy's pistachios are in a league of their own. Bronte pistachios are almost creamy with notes of marzipan. The unique earthy flavors can't be produced without the equilibrium of Bronte's soil and strong sun, which pushes the price up to as much as five dollars per ounce. When compared to the average pistachio available for less than a dollar per ounce, Brontes are certainly an indulgence, but a worthy one.