Pickled Lettuce Gives An Extra Tang To Any Sandwich

When it comes to sandwich making, a lot of thought is put into the type of bread, cheese, meat, and even the condiments you will use; however, when you add the lettuce, it's really an afterthought. Having a little green in your handheld meal makes you feel good, but it really is just a matter of what you have in the crisper drawer. Well, that mindset is going to change once you try pickling your lettuce.

Pickling your leafy greens may not be on your radar, but doing so can add both sweet and tangy notes to your sandwich, making the payoff of that first bite and each one after worth the extra work. There's definitely room for preference with this addition. You can pickle whole leaves of butterhead or romaine or you can shred your head of iceberg to create a more flavorful bite.

Once you choose your lettuce, it's all about the brine. In fact, creating the flavor profile for this solution is half the fun. It starts with a warmed vinegar which serves as your canvas. You can create a simple spicy solution with Italian undertones by adding crushed red pepper, oregano, and garlic that you will pour over clean leaves, or if you prefer something a little sweeter, add a little sugar, dill, basil, and lemon for a sweet taste to this acidic liquid.