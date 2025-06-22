How To Build A Sandwich Around Pickled Vegetables

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're building the ultimate sandwich, flavor balance is key. The best sandwiches make use of contrasting flavors and textures to create that perfect bite every time. Crunchy, salty, sweet, spicy — you want everything working together. Many great sandwiches rely on a pickled element to provide that sharp, tangy contrast to more mellow flavors. Think of the sauerkraut on a Reuben, the pickled vegetables in a banh mi sandwich, or just a deli-style dill pickle slice on a club sandwich. We talked to chef Owen Han, the cookbook author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," and he gave us some tips for building a delicious sandwich with pickled vegetables as the star. Han's advice is to "let the pickles shine," and that's often easier said than done.

Usually, when you make a sandwich, your focus is on meat or cheese, or something a little heartier that can overshadow those other flavors. Han believes it's all about balance and says, "Add creamy or rich elements to balance the tang." You can pickle almost anything, of course, but Han has suggestions for what he considers great choices. "I like pickled red onions, cucumbers, and carrots — they bring crunch, color, and a nice punch of flavor."

While the pickles may be the star here, you still need something to hold it all together, and Han recommends a sturdy bread. "You want it to hold up without getting soggy," he says. His recommendations include rye, sourdough, and crusty rolls.