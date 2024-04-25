Pickle Sandwiches Are The Sour And Savory Treat You Should Try For Lunch

Despite their air of casualness, constructing a sandwich takes some work. Once you've found your bread, next comes a meat, cheese, and veggie combo that complement each other, as well as the right sauces and toppings. Yet even if you find the most delectable deli meat and some perfectly aged cheese to go with it, the pickles are still the best part — so why not center a sandwich around them?

Making a favorite ingredient the focal point of a sandwich isn't uncommon; grilled cheeses are a beloved comfort dish and tomato sandwiches are surprisingly delightful. Now, it's time for pickles to become the center of attention. The vinegary bite and satisfying crunch always have us craving more. With a pickle sandwich, you can maximize that effect. They're simple to make — swipe some butter onto the bread and add sliced pickles. They're affordable too, and that's by design.

Pickle sandwiches may have originated from the Great Depression era, becoming a staple thanks to the low cost of its ingredients, although there aren't definitive sources to back the claim. Butter added a little fat to the bread, though other iterations call for peanut butter, cream cheese, or mayo. These days, the sandwich can be spruced up some more. Instead of regular butter, go with an herbaceous compound butter to bring an earthy flavor to the sandwich. Some pickle relish can deliver a sweet kick, or you can layer salt and vinegar potato chips in between the pickles for an extra sour crunch.