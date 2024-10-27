The Simple Kimchi Swap That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Sandwiches
Kimchi is a popular Korean staple that's becoming increasingly available throughout the United States and for good reason — it's delicious and nutritious. Steeped in a rich, thousand-year history, kimchi is a spicy, fermented side dish, typically made with napa cabbage, but with hundreds of variations. Even though kimchi is a side dish, it is a star component for Korean meals and fusion dishes alike; it's packed with probiotics, full of flavor, and incredibly beneficial for your gut health.
We connected with Ji Hye Kim the chef and owner of Miss Kim, a Korean restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Chef Kim focuses on ancient Korean culinary techniques with a detailed background in fermentation. Kimchi is more than just a staple in traditional Korean dishes, it can be used to enhance a variety of dishes. "[Add kimchi] to any sandwich that would normally go well with sauerkraut (like a Reuben) or pickles (like a Cuban)," Kim suggests. "It will add acidity, heat, and crunchy texture, along with subtle umami."
Other kimchi sandwich swaps and additions to consider
Chef Ji Hye Kim's tip to swap sauerkraut for kimchi is brilliant because the risk of throwing off the flavor or texture profile of your sandwich is relatively low. After all, sauerkraut is like the milder, German version of kimchi, so the two are very similar in crunchy texture and tangy flavor, the biggest difference is the level of spice. These similarities make swapping out sauerkraut with kimchi on a New York Style hot dog, for example, a no-brainer.
However, if you already love kimchi, the opportunities to add it to more of your favorite sandwiches are endless. We highly recommend you try chopping up a couple of tablespoons of kimchi, absorbing some moisture with a paper towel, and tossing it into your next grilled cheese sandwich. Kimchi is delicious combined with any fatty ingredients like pork belly, burger patties, and eggs just to name a few options. So consider adding kimchi to a PBLT (pork belly lettuce and tomato sandwich), your next hamburger, or an eggy breakfast sandwich. You won't regret it!