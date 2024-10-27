The Simple Kimchi Swap That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Sandwiches

Kimchi is a popular Korean staple that's becoming increasingly available throughout the United States and for good reason — it's delicious and nutritious. Steeped in a rich, thousand-year history, kimchi is a spicy, fermented side dish, typically made with napa cabbage, but with hundreds of variations. Even though kimchi is a side dish, it is a star component for Korean meals and fusion dishes alike; it's packed with probiotics, full of flavor, and incredibly beneficial for your gut health.

We connected with Ji Hye Kim the chef and owner of Miss Kim, a Korean restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Chef Kim focuses on ancient Korean culinary techniques with a detailed background in fermentation. Kimchi is more than just a staple in traditional Korean dishes, it can be used to enhance a variety of dishes. "[Add kimchi] to any sandwich that would normally go well with sauerkraut (like a Reuben) or pickles (like a Cuban)," Kim suggests. "It will add acidity, heat, and crunchy texture, along with subtle umami."