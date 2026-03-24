30 Bright Cocktail Recipes That Are Perfect For Springtime Sipping

Flowers are blooming, the days are getting brighter, and chilled, boozy drinks are becoming all the more appealing. Spring is the perfect time to experiment with new cocktail recipes, and there are plenty of wonderfully uplifting options to consider.

Springtime sipping is all about leaning into light, refreshing ingredients. Sweet-tart berries, aromatic herbs, and floral notes are all prominent features, and these elements blend beautifully with a variety of different liquors. Cooling cucumber and zesty lemon also pack plenty of brightness, and incorporating fizzy mixers like club soda and Prosecco is a great way to liven things up. An array of garnishes can help you continue the spring theme, too. Vibrant edible flowers, fresh citrus wedges, and fragrant sprigs of herbs like mint or basil will all add heaps of visual appeal to your glassful.

Whether you're looking to keep things simple with a quick three-ingredient tipple or go all out with a decadent fruit and herb-packed creation, there's a cocktail in this lineup to fit your needs. So, let's embrace the fresh flavors of spring and start mixing up some delicious seasonal sips.