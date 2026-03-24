30 Bright Cocktail Recipes That Are Perfect For Springtime Sipping
Flowers are blooming, the days are getting brighter, and chilled, boozy drinks are becoming all the more appealing. Spring is the perfect time to experiment with new cocktail recipes, and there are plenty of wonderfully uplifting options to consider.
Springtime sipping is all about leaning into light, refreshing ingredients. Sweet-tart berries, aromatic herbs, and floral notes are all prominent features, and these elements blend beautifully with a variety of different liquors. Cooling cucumber and zesty lemon also pack plenty of brightness, and incorporating fizzy mixers like club soda and Prosecco is a great way to liven things up. An array of garnishes can help you continue the spring theme, too. Vibrant edible flowers, fresh citrus wedges, and fragrant sprigs of herbs like mint or basil will all add heaps of visual appeal to your glassful.
Whether you're looking to keep things simple with a quick three-ingredient tipple or go all out with a decadent fruit and herb-packed creation, there's a cocktail in this lineup to fit your needs. So, let's embrace the fresh flavors of spring and start mixing up some delicious seasonal sips.
1. Springtime Hugo Spritz Recipe
This effervescent Hugo spritz is springtime in a glass, offering plenty of bright, zesty flavor and the eye-catching garnishes to match. Infused with sweet muddled mint leaves and delicate St-Germain, the mixture is topped up with Prosecco and soda water, for a delightfully fizzy finish. And, the spritz simply wouldn't be complete without its trio of vibrant garnishes. Edible flowers, fresh mint, and lemon wedges give this cocktail an exceptionally elegant look, so you can sip your flavorful concoction in style.
Recipe: Springtime Hugo Spritz
2. Floral White Wine Sangria
Fruity sangria is a favorite for many, especially in the warmer summer months, but this floral white wine-based version feels rather spring-appropriate. Like most sangria recipes, this version sees the fruit, liquor, and mixers stirred together in a large pitcher to let the boozy, sweet-tart flavors meld. Here, we add elderflower cordial and fresh mint for a botanical boost, plus lemonade for a touch of fizz. The sliced peaches, lime, oranges, and raspberries provide the perfect mixture of sweetness and tang, all while ensuring every glass is packed with color.
Recipe: Floral White Wine Sangria
3. Strawberry Lemon Drop Cocktail
There's no denying the compatibility of strawberry and lemon. Together, these ingredients provide an irresistible balance of sweet and sour, and this works especially well in a refreshing cocktail. This red-hued sipper contains fresh muddled berries, lemon juice, and simple syrup, which are mixed up with vodka and triple sec for a crisp, zesty finish. Strain into sugar-rimmed glasses and garnish with a whole strawberry; this one is guaranteed to brighten up your day.
Recipe: Strawberry Lemon Drop Cocktail
4. Lemon Sunshine Easter Cocktail
This creamy sip looks and tastes like it came straight from a boujee cocktail bar, and it's a playful option for springtime entertaining. Heavy cream is infused with fragrant saffron and chamomile, before we inject a sweet, citrusy punch with limoncello, lemon juice, and simple syrup. The resulting drink strikes just the right balance of richness and brightness, and looks stunning served in chilled coupe glasses. Dried chamomile flowers and candied lemon make the perfect finishing touch, amping up the sophistication factor no end.
Recipe: Lemon Sunshine Easter Cocktail
5. Raspberry Scotch Sour
Many whisky-based cocktails lean into warm, spicy flavors that feel more winter-appropriate, but this berry-loaded creation keeps things light and bright. It starts with a homemade honey simple syrup, which brings just the right amount of sweetness to the lemon- and raspberry-spiked whisky blend. Egg whites and edible glitter give the cocktail a gloriously frothy consistency and striking sparkle, and a garnish of skewered fresh raspberries transforms this sweet and tangy sip into a party-worthy treat.
Recipe: Raspberry Scotch Sour
6. White Lotus-Inspired Lychee And Thai Basil Martini
Channelling the tropical luxury of "The White Lotus" television series, this lychee and Thai basil martini is an exotic twist on the classic gin cocktail. It's wonderfully simple to make, requiring just four ingredients and a cocktail shaker, but it feels undeniably elevated. Lychee syrup has a sweet, slightly floral flavor that fits in brilliantly alongside the fragrant, earthy basil leaves and crisp gin. Dropping a whole lychee into every glass makes for a rather pleasing presentation, too.
7. Refreshing Mojito Cocktail
One of the most iconic picks in the cocktail realm, the beloved mojito is an ultra-refreshing option that brings all the springtime vibes. Our version features a homemade mint syrup and muddled fresh mint leaves, which are topped with white rum, lime juice, and club soda. It's full of bright, zingy flavors that are balanced with just the right amount of sweetness, and garnishing with extra mint and lime will further contribute to the drink's cooling vibe.
Recipe: Refreshing Mojito Cocktail
8. Refreshing Venetian Sgroppino Cocktail
If you love refreshing cocktails and lemon desserts in equal measure, this Venetian sgroppino is a must-try for spring. This cocktail takes a unique approach, with lemon sorbet as the star ingredient. The frozen treat is mixed with vodka to create a zesty, pastel-hued base, and topped up with Prosecco for a light, frothy finish. Garnish the glass with a lemon twist, and you'll soon be marveling at the sweet, citrusy taste of this elegant sip.
9. Peachy And Sweet White Tea Shots
With their moreish mix of sweet and sour, these peachy white tea shots certainly aren't short of bold flavor, but still keep things light and fruity enough to feel decidedly spring-appropriate. The simple syrup is a key element here, which is made from scratch and brightened with fresh lemon and lime juice. Peach schnapps and vodka contribute plenty of booziness, and lemon-lime soda keeps things light and citrus-forward. The shots make for a fun pre-dinner drink, and they'll pair well with other fruity and citrusy cocktails.
Recipe: Peachy And Sweet White Tea Shots
10. Grapefruit And Rosemary White Wine Spritzer
It doesn't get much more refreshing than a perfectly-chilled white wine spritzer, and an easy way to spring-ify this classic is with the zingy, herbal notes of grapefruit and rosemary. We pop a slice of grapefruit into each glass to infuse the wine and club soda mixture with a hint of tart, fruity flavor. And, setting the edges of the rosemary garnish alight also helps to build a lovely charred aroma.
11. Strawberry And Basil White Wine Spritzer
For a sweeter and more vibrant take on the white wine spritzer, try incorporating strawberry and basil. This adds a delightful mix of bold berry flavor and earthy fragrance, while creating a gorgeous color contrast. We use both strawberry syrup and fresh, sliced strawberries to really maximize the fruitiness, and lightly smacking the basil before adding it to the glasses helps to bring out the herb's bold, aromatic notes.
12. Cucumber Gin Gimlet
Keep things fuss-free with this easy four-ingredient gimlet cocktail, enhanced with the cooling crunch of cucumber for a spring-like twist. It's a simple case of muddling chopped cucumber with simple syrup, then adding gin and lime juice. Served perfectly chilled, the cocktail has a pleasing pastel green hue, and a sliver of cucumber makes the perfect garnish. This one would go down a treat alongside a spring grazing board with fresh fruits, cured meats, and cheeses.
Recipe: Cucumber Gin Gimlet
13. Herbaceous Limoncello Punch
Limoncello is the perfect tool for injecting brightness into a cocktail, and here we really max out on those bold, zesty flavors by pairing the beloved Italian liquor with freshly squeezed lemon juice, gentian lemon liqueur, and lemon wedges to create a truly citrus-loaded punch. Sparkling wine adds plenty of fizz, simple syrup balances the sourness, and thyme sprigs bring a dose of herbaceous flavor. We add frozen edible flowers into the mix, too, which look rather glorious floating in each sunny glassful.
Recipe: Herbaceous Limoncello Punch
14. Bright And Floral French Blonde Cocktail
The French blonde cocktail is perfect for anyone who prefers their cocktails on the sharper side, and its striking orange color makes it feel especially well-suited to fair-weather sipping. This drink blends the sourness of grapefruit juice and citrus bitters with the floral notes of St-Germain elderflower liqueur, and gets a smooth, boozy kick from gin and Lillet Blanc. Everything is shaken up with ice for a crisp, chilled finish, and each coupe glass is garnished with fresh grapefruit slices to further enhance the cocktail's bright, spring vibe.
15. Elderflower Pear Martini Cocktail
Pear and elderflower is a totally underrated combination that feels like spring sipping, and this sweet, floral duo shines in a vodka-based cocktail. With pear nectar, pear vodka, and a fresh pear garnish packing in the fruity flavor, the drink is layered with delicate botanical notes from elderflower liqueur and subtle brightness from a splash of lemon juice. It makes for a light, sophisticated, unique, fruit-forward martini with a fragrant twist.
16. Gooseberry Fizz Cocktail
Tart, juicy gooseberries take center stage in this classy-looking fizz, bringing a crisp edge to every sip. The fruit is simmered down into a homemade syrup, creating a balanced base that's both sweet and pleasantly sharp. A squeeze of fresh lemon enhances the zing, and chilled Prosecco adds a lively sparkle. And, we can't forget the glossy garnish. Homemade candied gooseberries truly take this cocktail to the next level, providing extra sweet-tart crunch and turning the simple sip into a spring showstopper.
Recipe: Gooseberry Fizz Cocktail
17. Strawberry Rosé Spritzer
Rosé wine makes a fantastic, light base for a spring cocktail, and this stunning spritzer builds on the wine's pleasing pink hue with the addition of strawberry. Muddled to release their natural sweetness, the berries are paired with lemon juice for a gentle citrus lift. Campari balances the fruit-forward flavor with a hint of bitterness, and a good glug of soda water lightens the drink up. Garnished with fresh skewered strawberries, the vibrant spritzer is the ultimate mid-afternoon refresher (and it's made all the more satisfying if the sun is shining!).
Recipe: Strawberry Rosé Spritzer
18. Spring Blush Negroni Cocktail
Putting a soft, floral spin on a classic Negroni, this blushing pink cocktail feels perfectly suited to the season. Gin forms the base, while Lillet Blanc and gentian liqueur bring a gentle bittersweet complexity. The floral notes come from delicate rose water, and the addition of egg white and foaming bitters gives each drink a beautifully smooth, frothy top. A final sprinkle of finely crushed rose petals and fresh thyme leaves continues the botanical theme, making each glass as stunning as it is delicious.
Recipe: Spring Blush Negroni Cocktail
19. Floral Spring Rosé Punch
This floral spring rosé punch is sure to be a standout at any spring gathering, offering a tempting balance of fruit, florals, and effervescence. The boozy medley blends chilled rosé wine, vodka, and elderflower liqueur, which are enhanced with honey and lemon to create a crisp, slightly sweet base. Homemade raspberry-studded ice cubes keep things chilled while adding bright berry flavor, and sparkling water creates that all-important fizz. Adorn the mixture with a selection of fruits and edible flowers, and you'll have an eye-catching, ready-to-serve centerpiece for your guests.
Recipe: Floral Spring Rosé Punch
20. Botanical Blackberry Sage Margarita
To give a classic margarita a springlike makeover, throw some sweet and tangy blackberries into the mix. These not only boost the flavor of the drink, but also give it a striking new look. The brightness of the berries tastes incredible alongside the warmth of the tequila and bitterness of the triple sec, and we make sure to balance these bold notes with a dash of simple syrup. Sage is another key add-in that brings a distinct woodsy aroma to the muddled berry base, and serves as an elegant garnish too.
21. Rhubarb Ginger Fizz
Rhubarb brings a wonderfully tangy edge to this pastel yellow fizz, while fresh ginger adds a distinct warmth that lingers with every sip. The homemade syrup really elevates this recipe, delivering plenty of sweetness along with its balanced blend of sharp fruit and subtle spice. Once combined with gin and topped up with Prosecco, the resulting cocktail is ready for its sweet and chewy garnish of crystallized ginger. This fragrant tipple certainly feels spring party-ready.
Recipe: Rhubarb Ginger Fizz
22. Classic Aviation Cocktail
The aviation cocktail is delicate, timeless, and undeniably pleasing on the eye; it's a true classic that feels right at home in any spring lineup. Gin provides a smooth, neutral base, while crème de violette liqueur introduces a soft floral note and gives the drink its signature lavender hue. There's maraschino liqueur in there, too, for a hint of cherry-like sweetness, contrasted by the sharpness of fresh lemon juice. This drink is shaken until perfectly chilled and served in a stemmed glass. It's equal parts refined and refreshing.
Recipe: Classic Aviation Cocktail
23. Elderflower Margarita Cocktail
Made with just three ingredients, this recipe is a botanical, spring-forward take on the beloved margarita. There's a bold, boozy warmth from tequila, and a perfumed sweetness from the St-Germain elderflower liqueur. A squeeze of lime juice livens things up with its citrusy kick, and the chilled mixture is the perfect canvas for adorning with fresh garnishes like mint leaves, lime slices, and elderflower sprigs. The result is a well-rounded, elegant cocktail that'll be a hit at any spring gathering.
Recipe: Elderflower Margarita Cocktail
24. White Linen Cocktail
This cooling white linen cocktail is a top pick for a sunny spring afternoon, delivering all the spa-like vibes and leaving you feeling invigorated. It features crisp cucumber, which is muddled with simple syrup for a sweet, mellow base. Gin and elderflower liqueur build botanical complexity, and lime juice adds a zesty lift. Soda water is the mixer of choice, providing a clean, effervescent finish, and garnishes of cucumber ribbons and sliced lime ensure every glassful looks as good as it tastes.
Recipe: White Linen Cocktail
25. Classic Mint Julep
This mint julep feels especially fitting as the weather begins to warm, with plenty of ice and a deliciously invigorating herbal flavor. Muddling the fresh spearmint leaves with simple syrup helps to release the herb's cooling essence, which contrasts the smooth hit of warmth from the bourbon whiskey. The julep is stirred and piled with crushed ice; opt to finish with a few dashes of bitters for extra depth and complexity, and an extra sprig of mint to enhance its aroma.
Recipe: Classic Mint Julep
26. Classic Peach Bellini
Bring some sunshine to your day with this sweet and fruity peach Bellini. There's a homemade peach puree, enhanced with a squeeze of lemon and a dash of sugar, and this sunny blend turns into a sparkling, fruit-forward sip when paired with Prosecco. The resulting cocktail is ideal for springtime brunching, Easter celebrations, or lazy afternoons outside. For a juicy final flourish, consider enhancing each glass with a slice of fresh peach.
Recipe: Classic Peach Bellini
27. Quick & Easy Raspberry Lychee Martini
Despite its polished look, this cocktail is ready in a jiffy, with just three ingredients thrown into the shaker. Vodka is the liquor of choice, and its neutral taste allows the fruitiness of the raspberry liqueur to shine alongside the delicately floral lychee juice. This unique combination yields an enticing flavor and just the right amount of sweetness, and that pinkish-red hue certainly fits into the spring color palette. To continue the drink's soft, fruity vibe, make sure to add a skewered lychee to each glass.
28. Dirty Shirley Cocktail
The Shirley Temple is an icon of the mocktail world, and here we jazz up the usual blend of ginger ale and grenadine by turning it into something lighter and boozier. The dirty Shirley sees the sweet, fruity grenadine syrup spiked with vodka and topped with lemon-lime soda to keep things bright and fizzy. As the syrup settles, it forms a pretty pink gradient that contrasts beautifully with the bold pop of red from the maraschino cherries.
Recipe: Dirty Shirley Cocktail
29. Copycat P.F. Chang's Rising Dragon
Fans of the Chinese-American restaurant P.F. Chang's will likely be familiar with this striking sip. The chain's famous Rising Dragon cocktail boasts a playful combination of fruity, zesty, and herbal flavors, making it an excellent addition to your spring cocktail menu. There's a classic duo of tequila and lime, plus the sweet-tart depth of pomegranate juice, all sweetened with a touch of agave. The black lava salt introduces a savory note, and briefly torched sprigs of rosemary add flair while infusing everything with a woodsy, smoky aroma.
30. Classic Paloma Cocktail
Effortless and delightfully citrus-forward, this sunny sip is a tequila-based cocktail that'll shine in springtime and beyond. Crisp tequila blanco is shaken with zesty grapefruit juice before the cocktail gets its signature effervescence from a splash of sparkling water or club soda. And, the chili and lime salt rim is a must. This simple touch makes the drink feel a little bolder, introducing a subtle heat and savory contrast that work to amplify those sharp, fruity flavors.
Recipe: Classic Paloma Cocktail
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