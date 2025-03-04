The White Lotus-Inspired Thai Martini You Can Sip Without The Drama

When it comes to this iconic drink, the martini glass is as much a part of the drink as every other element. After all, would it even be a martini if it was served in a flute or a rocks glass? This evergreen cocktail is all about style after all, and the type of glass you use makes all the difference. When it comes to gastronomy, appearance is an important element of the dining experience, but the importance of choosing the right glass for your cocktail is actually a little bit deeper than that.

The classic martini is thought to have been first conceived at the end of the 1800s, and would have likely been served in champagne coupes. The iconic V-shaped glass that we know today was invented in the 1920s during the prohibition era, and became the receptacle of choice for a martini. Both glasses work well for this particular style of drink, for a variety of reasons. Firstly, the long stem helps to keep hands away from the bowl, keeping the gin-based cocktail chilled for longer. Secondly, the wide rim allows the martini plenty of oxygen exposure, bringing out the aromas and flavors of the drink. Your final choice really comes down to which style you prefer. The V-shaped martini glass is timelessly cool but can be top-heavy and easy to knock over, or the coupe martini glass, which may not be as iconic but offers added stability along with its own charm and elegance.