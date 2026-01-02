Strawberry Lemon Drop Cocktail Recipe

Bright, fun, and wonderfully refreshing, you really can't go wrong with a strawberry lemon drop cocktail if you love a fruity drink. This delightfully colored cocktail combines the perpetually-popular flavor combination of strawberry and lemon to create an adult beverage that has a delicious balance of sweet and tart flavors. This is a drink that can help to evoke a fresh and summery vibe all year round.

This recipe for the strawberry lemon drop cocktail, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, uses muddled fresh strawberries to give you the best fruity flavor as well as a richly-hued beverage, making it picture-perfect for your social media. Whatever the occasion or the time of year, this drink won't look out of place. Playful yet elegant, it can make a great accompaniment to a bottomless brunch, a cooling companion on a hot summer's day, or in pride of place on the menu of a sophisticated wedding. Bright and indulgent, yet refreshingly simple, this strawberry lemon drop cocktail is one to add to your repertoire.