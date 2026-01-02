Strawberry Lemon Drop Cocktail Recipe
Bright, fun, and wonderfully refreshing, you really can't go wrong with a strawberry lemon drop cocktail if you love a fruity drink. This delightfully colored cocktail combines the perpetually-popular flavor combination of strawberry and lemon to create an adult beverage that has a delicious balance of sweet and tart flavors. This is a drink that can help to evoke a fresh and summery vibe all year round.
This recipe for the strawberry lemon drop cocktail, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, uses muddled fresh strawberries to give you the best fruity flavor as well as a richly-hued beverage, making it picture-perfect for your social media. Whatever the occasion or the time of year, this drink won't look out of place. Playful yet elegant, it can make a great accompaniment to a bottomless brunch, a cooling companion on a hot summer's day, or in pride of place on the menu of a sophisticated wedding. Bright and indulgent, yet refreshingly simple, this strawberry lemon drop cocktail is one to add to your repertoire.
Gather the ingredients for this strawberry lemon drop cocktail recipe
To begin this strawberry lemon drop cocktail recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want a lemon, granulated sugar, strawberries, simple syrup, and ice. The alcohol you need for this beverage is vodka and Cointreau, or another triple sec.
Step 1: Squeeze the lemon
Squeeze the lemon juice from the lemon, you will need 3 tablespoons of juice.
Step 2: Rim the glass with lemon juice
Use the leftover lemon rind to rub around the edge of your chosen cocktail glass.
Step 3: Dip the rim in sugar
Dip the edges of the lemon-coated cocktail glass into the granulated sugar to create a sugar rim.
Step 4: Combine strawberries, lemon juice, and simple syrup
Add the strawberries, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a tall glass.
Step 5: Muddle the strawberries
Muddle the strawberries, lemon juice, and simple syrup together.
Step 6: Strain the muddled strawberry mixture
Strain the mixture into a cocktail shaker, discarding the remaining strawberry pulp.
Step 7: Add the alcohols
Add the vodka and triple sec to the cocktail shaker.
Step 8: Add ice
Add ice to the shaker.
Step 9: Shake the cocktail
Place the lid on the shaker and shake for 15 to 20 seconds.
Step 10: Pour out the cocktail
Strain the cocktail into the prepared glass.
Step 11: Garnish and serve the strawberry lemon drop cocktail
Garnish with a strawberry and serve.
What pairs well with this cocktail?
Ingredients
- 1 large lemon
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 6 large strawberries, roughly chopped, plus extra for garnish
- 2 tablespoons simple syrup
- 1.5 fluid ounces vodka
- 1 ounce Cointreau, or another triple sec
- 6 ice cubes
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|403
|Total Fat
|0.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|68.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.1 g
|Total Sugars
|58.4 g
|Sodium
|29.0 mg
|Protein
|1.9 g
Can this cocktail be made using different fruits?
There are few fruity combinations as popular, or as classic, as strawberry and lemon. This pairing is so synonymous with endless warm summer days and childhood memories that it's clear to see why it is so well loved. This cocktail is a riff on the elegant lemon drop martini, and there are plenty of fruity options beyond strawberry that will work well with this deliciously tart citrus base.
Raspberry is another great pairing with lemon and would work wonderfully in this cocktail, delivering a similar red hue whilst adding a slightly less sweet, more tart flavor profile. Keeping within the berry family, blueberries and blackberries also pair well with the bright citrus taste of lemon and will add more sophistication to your cocktail. A sweet and summery alternative to berries is peach, which will add a soft floral sweetness to balance out the zingy, tart lemon.
If you are looking for more tropical flavors, mango, watermelon, and pineapple also work well in this cocktail. You can also consider swapping out the lemon juice for zesty lime juice, or for a slightly less tart version, you can use orange juice for your citrus base.
Can different spirits be used in this cocktail?
This strawberry lemon drop cocktail uses a combination of Cointreau and vodka to great effect, producing an elegant and refreshing drink that will go down a treat. If you don't happen to have one or both of those spirits on hand, don't worry, you can still enjoy a spin on this fun and fruity cocktail. Cointreau is an orange liqueur, and this family of liqueurs is commonly known as triple sec. If you don't have any Cointreau in your liquor cabinet, you can easily choose another orange-flavored alcohol, such as a curaçao or Grand Marnier, to impart a similar flavor profile. Alternatively, while vodka is typically used to provide a clean, neutral base to your cocktail, you can simply reach for a citrus-flavored vodka and opt out of using the secondary spirit altogether if you would prefer.
For a bit more of an adventurous spirit, why not use tequila instead for a fresh, bold, and modern twist on this cocktail? Gin also works well, and would give this beverage more complexity and depth with its customary botanical finish, creating a more sophisticated, aromatic drink that pairs wonderfully with the strawberry and lemon flavors.