Fall-Worthy Pear, Brussels Sprouts, and Gorgonzola Bruschetta Recipe

It's hard to imagine something that more quintessentially embodies fall than these bruschetta slices. Topped with a caramelized mix of finely diced pears, thinly shaved Brussels sprouts, and pungent pieces of Gorgonzola, each bite of these appetizers seems to come with its own accompanying sweet scent of wet earth and fallen leaves.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, Brussels sprouts get a bad rep in the world of home cooks. Despite everyone having tasted a great Brussels sprouts dish once or twice, most of us end up with a mushy, lackluster mess whenever we try to cook Brussels sprouts at home. But in this recipe, the sprouts get thinly sliced and cooked alongside crisp Bosc pears and a mix of honey and balsamic vinegar for the perfect rendition these miniature cabbages deserve.

The result is a sugary, nutty mix that feels like a cross between a salad and a trail mix. Arranged artfully on top of baguette slices that have been crisped in the oven and rubbed with garlic, and dotted with sweet Gorgonzola cheese, it's a truly ambrosial dish your guests won't be able to stop eating.