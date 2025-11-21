Fall-Worthy Pear, Brussels Sprouts, And Gorgonzola Bruschetta Recipe
It's hard to imagine something that more quintessentially embodies fall than these bruschetta slices. Topped with a caramelized mix of finely diced pears, thinly shaved Brussels sprouts, and pungent pieces of Gorgonzola, each bite of these appetizers seems to come with its own accompanying sweet scent of wet earth and fallen leaves.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, Brussels sprouts get a bad rep in the world of home cooks. Despite everyone having tasted a great Brussels sprouts dish once or twice, most of us end up with a mushy, lackluster mess whenever we try to cook Brussels sprouts at home. But in this recipe, the sprouts get thinly sliced and cooked alongside crisp Bosc pears and a mix of honey and balsamic vinegar for the perfect rendition these miniature cabbages deserve.
The result is a sugary, nutty mix that feels like a cross between a salad and a trail mix. Arranged artfully on top of baguette slices that have been crisped in the oven and rubbed with garlic, and dotted with sweet Gorgonzola cheese, it's a truly ambrosial dish your guests won't be able to stop eating.
Gather the ingredients for this bruschetta
To make this the topping for this fall-themed bruschetta, you'll need olive oil, thinly shaved Brussels sprouts, diced Bosc pears, balsamic vinegar, honey, dried cranberries, and salt and black pepper, to taste. For the bruschetta itself, grab a sliced baguette, garlic cloves, crumbled Gorgonzola dolce, and toasted hazelnuts.
Step 1: Preheat oil in a pan
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large pan.
Step 2: Saute the Brussels sprouts
Saute the Brussels sprouts for 5 minutes until wilted.
Step 3: Saute the pears
Add the pears and cook for 3 minutes until softened.
Step 4: Deglaze the pan
Deglaze the pan with the balsamic and honey and cook until syrupy, about 10 minutes.
Step 5: Add the cranberries
Add the cranberries and season with salt and pepper.
Step 6: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 7: Arrange the baguette slices
Arrange the baguette slices on a baking sheet, and drizzle them with a total of 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
Step 8: Toast the baguette slices
Toast the baguette slices at 400 F for 8 minutes until golden.
Step 8: Rub with garlic
Rub them with the garlic.
Step 9: Top with Brussels sprouts and pears mix
Top the toasts with the Brussels sprouts mixture and crumble the Gorgonzola over.
Step 10: Broil the bruschetta
Broil for 2 minutes until the cheese softens.
Step 11: Garnish
Garnish with the chopped hazelnuts, and drizzle with extra olive oil.
Step 12: Serve the bruschetta
Serve the bruschetta.
What can I serve with this bruschetta?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|349
|Total Fat
|16.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|15.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.3 g
|Total Sugars
|14.5 g
|Sodium
|486.6 mg
|Protein
|11.5 g
What adaptations can you make to this recipe?
There are a few changes you can make to these fall-worthy bruschettas. All of our suggestions will keep the recipe's essence, but slightly change up the flavors based on your preference.
The first and most impactful change you can make here is to substitute the Gorgonzola with another cheese. Gorgonzola dolce is a relatively mild blue cheese that's been aged less than its brethren, resulting in a sweeter flavor, and it's one of the best Italian cheeses out there. However, if you're not big on blue cheese, you can try using goat cheese for a tangy flavor with less intensity, or ricotta for a completely mild base.
Next, another easy change is to sub the hazelnuts for another nut. Chopped and toasted pistachios are our close second favorite, as they add sweetness and creaminess to the dish. Walnuts are another good replacement that actually tastes quite similar to the hazelnuts and still maintains crunch and that nutty bite at the back of your throat.
How do you properly shave Brussels sprouts?
Shaving the Brussels sprouts is crucial for getting the texture just right on these bruschettas, as thin, uniform slices are the key to avoiding the mushy disappointment of many Brussels sprouts dishes. The uniform slices cook more evenly and don't become a sticky mess like other variations.
To shave the sprouts, start by selecting firm, bright green heads that feel taut to the touch. Remove any damaged outer leaves and trim the stem end, but don't cut too much or the sprout will fall apart.
Then, the best way to cut them is to use a mandoline slicer. Set it to the thinnest setting for perfectly uniform results. Alternatively, if your knife skills are good, you can also use a sharp chef's knife to slice the sprouts as thinly as possible into ribbon-like shreds. In a pinch, a food processor with the slicing blade also works well for larger quantities.