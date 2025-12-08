Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus With Parmesan Recipe

This prosciutto-wrapped asparagus recipe is a wonderfully simple way to elevate your side dish or appetizer game, and there are plenty of different ways to adapt the recipe to keep things fresh and interesting. For some simple flavor tweaks, you can add a little fresh or granulated garlic when seasoning the asparagus. Alternatively, lemon pairs wonderfully with asparagus, and you can either sprinkle the finished dish with a little lemon zest or drizzle the wrapped asparagus with a lemon-infused olive oil. If you want to omit the Parmesan, you can instead sprinkle the asparagus with chopped nuts such as pecans, hazelnuts, or walnuts, before oven baking, to give the product a delicious toasted nutty finish.

For an alternative texture, you can also choose to prepare the elements of this recipe differently. If you'd like a fresher finish, you can blanch the asparagus until it is just tender, chill the stalks in an ice bath, then wrap them with prosciutto and finish with freshly grated Parmesan. If you would instead like something heartier, you can try breading the asparagus — follow the recipe's instructions until the asparagus is wrapped in prosciutto. Then you can dip the individual stalks in egg wash before rolling them in a breadcrumb and Parmesan mixture. The cheesy breaded asparagus can now be fried in oil or air-fried until crisp and golden, for a deliciously crunchy appetizer.