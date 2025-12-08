Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus With Parmesan Recipe
It's always worthwhile having a few simple yet elegant recipes in your back pocket for when the moment arises. This prosciutto-wrapped asparagus with Parmesan recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is both perfect to pull out for a special occasion and also easy enough to whip up and enjoy as part of a midweek meal. Simple yet striking, this asparagus dish can be enjoyed either as an appetizer for a dinner party, or as a sumptuous, elevated side dish paired with your favorite main. We recommend pairing it with grilled steak, roast chicken, or a meaty fish, for a complementary meal.
Assembling this dish is wonderfully easy. Simply toss the asparagus with oil and seasonings, then wrap each stalk tightly with a strip of meaty, savory prosciutto. Sprinkle with Parmesan and bake for just 10 minutes, and you've got yourself a restaurant-worthy dish. The salty and crisp texture of the prosciutto and rich nutty Parmesan combined creates a mouthwatering contrast to the fresh, lightly roasted asparagus, giving you a wonderfully balanced and delightful dish that you and any company will be sure to enjoy.
Gather the ingredients for this prosciutto-wrapped asparagus with Parmesan recipe
To begin this prosciutto-wrapped asparagus with Parmesan recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want asparagus, sliced prosciutto, grated Parmesan, olive oil, and salt and pepper for seasoning.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet
Cover a baking sheet with baking paper.
Step 3: Prepare the asparagus
Remove and discard any tough asparagus ends.
Step 4: Add olive oil and seasonings
Toss the asparagus spears with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 5: Slice the prosciutto
Cut each slice of prosciutto in half.
Step 6: Wrap the asparagus in prosciutto
Tightly wrap each asparagus spear in half a slice of prosciutto.
Step 7: Add the asparagus to the baking sheet
Place the asparagus on the baking sheet.
Step 8: Sprinkle with Parmesan
Sprinkle the grated Parmesan over the top of the asparagus.
Step 9: Bake
Bake in the oven for 10 minutes until the asparagus is tender and the prosciutto and Parmesan are crisp.
Step 10: Serve
Serve the asparagus.
What can I serve with this asparagus?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|184
|Total Fat
|10.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|36.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|1.4 g
|Sodium
|1,132.2 mg
|Protein
|17.7 g
How can this prosciutto wrapped asparagus recipe be adapted?
This prosciutto-wrapped asparagus recipe is a wonderfully simple way to elevate your side dish or appetizer game, and there are plenty of different ways to adapt the recipe to keep things fresh and interesting. For some simple flavor tweaks, you can add a little fresh or granulated garlic when seasoning the asparagus. Alternatively, lemon pairs wonderfully with asparagus, and you can either sprinkle the finished dish with a little lemon zest or drizzle the wrapped asparagus with a lemon-infused olive oil. If you want to omit the Parmesan, you can instead sprinkle the asparagus with chopped nuts such as pecans, hazelnuts, or walnuts, before oven baking, to give the product a delicious toasted nutty finish.
For an alternative texture, you can also choose to prepare the elements of this recipe differently. If you'd like a fresher finish, you can blanch the asparagus until it is just tender, chill the stalks in an ice bath, then wrap them with prosciutto and finish with freshly grated Parmesan. If you would instead like something heartier, you can try breading the asparagus — follow the recipe's instructions until the asparagus is wrapped in prosciutto. Then you can dip the individual stalks in egg wash before rolling them in a breadcrumb and Parmesan mixture. The cheesy breaded asparagus can now be fried in oil or air-fried until crisp and golden, for a deliciously crunchy appetizer.
Can other cheeses be used in this asparagus recipe?
This recipe uses grated Parmesan on top of the wrapped asparagus spears to create a deliciously cheesy, crunchy layer that adds heaps of flavor and texture. While Parmesan may be a match made in heaven when it comes to both prosciutto and asparagus, there are also other cheeses you can use. To achieve a crispy texture, you can similarly use finely grated Pecorino Romano or Grana Padano, both very similar options to Parmesan, or you can branch out a little further and use something with a slightly gooier edge like Gruyère or cheddar. For a completely different option, you can also try crumbling feta over the top of your asparagus before baking it.
Sprinkling cheese on top of the wrapped asparagus spears, however, is not the only way to incorporate cheese into this recipe. For a different twist, why not try stuffing some cheese inside the prosciutto to create a gooey cheesy surprise when guests bite into the asparagus? This allows you much more space to play, and you can opt for super soft spreadable cheeses such as Boursin or goat cheese to add lots of creaminess, or mozzarella for a mild and stringy finish. Provolone, Asiago, and Gouda also make great choices depending on your preferred flavor of cheese and what you would like it to add to the dish.