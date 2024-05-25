Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus Takes The Veggie To A New Level
Veggie lovers know that there are tons of ways to make asparagus — all of them delicious. But there's one simple preparation method that takes it to a whole new level, and that's wrapping it in prosciutto. Prosciutto is a thinly sliced, Italian dry-cured ham, and its salty, sweet, and delicate flavor make it a perfect match for the earthy, slightly bitter asparagus. The saltiness of the prosciutto enhances the subtle bitterness of the vegetable, while its sweetness balances the earthiness. Together, the flavor is complex yet satisfying.
As you might expect, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus starts with a bunch of asparagus and some prosciutto. Prepare the asparagus by washing it, patting it dry, and snapping off or trimming the ends. Then, wrap each spear with one slice of prosciutto and place the wrapped spears on a foil-lined baking sheet. Finally, drizzle them with olive oil and pop the pan into a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven for eight to 10 minutes, or until the asparagus is bright green and tender and the prosciutto is crispy. Alternately, you can air fry them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to 10 minutes.
How to elevate your prosciutto-wrapped asparagus
Following the basic recipe, you can get creative with finishing the wrapped asparagus. Lemon zest, Parmesan, and black pepper are all simple garnishes that work perfectly with these flavors. Try drizzling the spears with a balsamic glaze or honey. Or, add your favorite cheese to the wrap — cream cheese, Boursin, goat cheese, and even provolone work great. Simply wrap the cheese underneath the prosciutto before baking for added creaminess. Feel free to mix and match, and add in any additional herbs and spices, including garlic, for extra flavor.
To select the best asparagus, look for spears that are firm and bright green. Thicker spears generally work well because they hold up better during cooking and provide a satisfying bite, but thinner spears can also be used for a more delicate texture. As for selecting a type of prosciutto, look for something high-quality and thinly sliced in the deli section of your grocery store. Prosciutto di Parma and Prosciutto di San Daniele are two commonly found types that offer a rich, savory flavor that complements asparagus well.
Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus is a classic culinary pairing that's ideal as an appetizer, side dish, or anytime snack. Even on its own, the flavors are unmatched, but there are seemingly infinite ways to customize it to add even more flavor. And it couldn't be simpler to prepare, making it a go-to option for entertaining or when you want a quick, impressive dish with minimal effort. This elegant yet easy combination is sure to become a staple in your recipe collection.