Every holiday needs a festive drink, and even better yet when it's a fun riff off of a classic. The Moscow Mule, which is typically made with vodka, lime, and ginger beer, gets a holiday-themed makeover with tart cranberry, botanical gin, and a touch of spiced bitters. Still the same crisp and effervescent cocktail you know and love, the drink is topped with fizzy ginger beer for a taste that is bold, sweet, and herbal all at once.

Developed with Michelle McGlinn, this cranberry gin mule cocktail recipe provides a refreshing way to celebrate the holidays. Made all in one glass (or Moscow Mule-approved mug), this gin mule is also an easy drink that can be made in mere minutes with just a few simple ingredients. A great drink for gin-lovers who are looking for something a little more bubbly than a classic martini, this gin-forward mule emphasizes the flavor of juniper and citrus behind a bold blanket of ginger and cranberry. Easy to share with a crowd or make one at a time, this is the perfect cocktail for hosting holiday celebrations all winter long.