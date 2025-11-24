Cranberry Gin Mule Cocktail Recipe
Every holiday needs a festive drink, and even better yet when it's a fun riff off of a classic. The Moscow Mule, which is typically made with vodka, lime, and ginger beer, gets a holiday-themed makeover with tart cranberry, botanical gin, and a touch of spiced bitters. Still the same crisp and effervescent cocktail you know and love, the drink is topped with fizzy ginger beer for a taste that is bold, sweet, and herbal all at once.
Developed with Michelle McGlinn, this cranberry gin mule cocktail recipe provides a refreshing way to celebrate the holidays. Made all in one glass (or Moscow Mule-approved mug), this gin mule is also an easy drink that can be made in mere minutes with just a few simple ingredients. A great drink for gin-lovers who are looking for something a little more bubbly than a classic martini, this gin-forward mule emphasizes the flavor of juniper and citrus behind a bold blanket of ginger and cranberry. Easy to share with a crowd or make one at a time, this is the perfect cocktail for hosting holiday celebrations all winter long.
Gather the ingredients for cranberry gin mule cocktails
For a cranberry gin mule, you'll first need cranberry juice and gin. There are many types of gin to choose from, and plenty of tips for picking the right gin to use in your cocktails. Almost any gin would work in such a fruity, flavorful cocktail, but a few gins would stand out or complement the strong flavors best. A London dry, one of the most common types of gin, would blend smoothly into the drink, and is recommended for those who are casual gin drinkers. For something with more character, choose a contemporary or New Western gin, which is likely to have strong flavor profiles based on the region. For example, Roku gin, which is very citrusy, would brighten the overall flavor of the cocktail. Beyond the gin and cranberry juice, you'll just need ginger beer, Angostura bitters, and an orange slice and rosemary sprig for garnishing.
Step 1: Fill a glass with ice
Fill a cocktail glass or mug with ice.
Step 2: Add spirits and juice
Add gin, cranberry juice, and bitters to the glass. Gently stir.
Step 3: Top with ginger beer
Top the cocktail with ginger beer, then garnish with rosemary sprig and dried orange slice to serve.
What to serve with cranberry gin mule cocktails
Ingredients
- 2 ounces gin
- 2 ounces cranberry juice
- 5 dashes angostura orange bitters
- 4 ounces ginger beer
- 1 sprig rosemary, for garnish
- 1 dried orange slice, for garnish
Directions
- Fill a cocktail glass or mug with ice.
- Add gin, cranberry juice, and bitters to the glass. Gently stir.
- Top the cocktail with ginger beer, then garnish with rosemary sprig and dried orange slice to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|242
|Total Fat
|0.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|18.7 g
|Sodium
|11.5 mg
|Protein
|0.4 g
Can I use something other than gin in this cocktail recipe?
Gin isn't everyone's favorite spirit — in fact, it can often be a little divisive, thanks to its unique, juniper-forward flavor. Though there is a gin for everybody (or at least we think so), it can take time (and money) to find out what that is. If you are out of gin or simply don't like the flavor, you can swap for a variety of different spirits. The first and most common choice for a mule is, of course, vodka, which is the typical spirit used in Moscow mules. For something more rich, try bourbon, which blends well into the cranberry and softens the spicy ginger beer.
To replace the gin with a non-alcoholic option, you can use a zero-proof alternative or make your own gin replacement. You can keep it simple and use brewed white tea with citrus, or you can steep juniper berries, citrus, some rosemary, and even cinnamon in a pot with water to create a gin-flavored equivalent. This way, it isn't just cranberry and ginger beer in the mug, but a third layer of botanical flavor that makes the drink special.
Why should I use bitters in this cocktail recipe?
Bitters are the salt and pepper of cocktails. While a cocktail like the Moscow mule usually goes without bitters, you can add them in to give the drink more dimension. Angostura adds a kick of citrus and herbal spices, which complements the botanicals in the gin well. You could also use cranberry bitters, plum bitters, mole bitters, or even cinnamon bitters to change the flavor slightly. Bitters work well to add flavor without overwhelming the drink.
You could also replace the bitters with simple syrups for stronger or sweeter flavor additions. Try steeping cinnamon in simple syrup for a spicier flavor, or add rosemary for a more herbal taste. If you don't have any bitters and don't have time to make a simple syrup, simply add a splash of fresh orange juice for citrus flavor.