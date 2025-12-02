6 Standout Gins From 2025 You Need To Taste (And The Best Way To Drink Them)

Gin can be a puzzling liquor, with many cocktail enthusiasts having a love-hate relationship with it. Some find it piney and resinous, others find it overly perfumed and cloying. In contrast, others find it tastes like a medicine cabinet. Gin begins like vodka as a neutral grain spirit from wheat, corn, grapes, or anything you can ferment into alcohol. It's then infused with a mix of botanicals, including the always-present, herbaceous juniper berries, giving it a distinct woodsy, earthy, pine tree quality (in addition to other florals, herbs, spices, teas, and other aromatics).

Recently, producers have been working outside the box of a classic gin, crafting modern interpretations that dial back the juniper-heavy flavor to elevate the overall taste. Six producers released new selections this year that follow that contemporary trend. Made with exotic and aromatic botanicals, these gins push the boundaries of the classic liquor while highlighting a range of flavors that reveal exotic, evocative tastes.

I had a chance to try each of the stand out gins of 2025. I sipped each selection neat initially to evaluate, then mixed the gins into an array of drinks to find the ideal expression for each. These bottles will change the way you may drink your evening cocktails, altering familiar flavors to create thought-provoking, intriguing cocktails worthy of a conversation. Utilizing my knowledge and training as a Certified Sommelier, I reviewed each selection while providing the ideal cocktail to showcase the nuances of each option.