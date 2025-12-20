The Best Poinsettia Cocktail Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you're the next Martha Stewart (or at least know some of Martha's best holiday hosting tips), it can be daunting to plan a holiday menu for a crowd. Between crafting the perfect entree, arranging the most tasty sides, and even planning an impressive set of hors d'oeuvres, every detail has to be considered. Perhaps the easiest place to start, then, is with the cocktails, which can enrich any food you add to the table. A great aperitif sets the tone for the evening, even more than any bite-sized puff pastry or delectable dip.

Whether you're planning to host holiday dinner or a bright-and-early Christmas brunch, there's an easy and impressive cocktail that can make any gathering a breeze. The poinsettia cocktail is a red-toned version of a mimosa that is altogether tart, citrusy, sweet, and bubbly. This version, as developed by Michelle McGlinn, layers the flavors of pomegranate, cranberry, and citrus with ginger beer and Prosecco for a cocktail that is balanced with sweet and spicy flavor. A drink that will make hosting effortless at any time of the day, the poinsettia is the effervescent sidekick for all your holiday hosting needs.