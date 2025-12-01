11 Martha Stewart-Approved Tips For Hosting Holiday Parties
The season of twinkling lights, mulled wine, and present wrapping is almost upon us, and who better to guide us through the holiday party season than the ultimate hostess herself, Martha Stewart? Throwing a holiday party is about much more than just tasty food. Hosts create an atmosphere that helps guests feel welcome, comfortable, and cozy in their home. From the table settings to the lighting choices, every detail matters. And few understand this better than Stewart.
Ever since publishing her first book, "Entertaining," in 1982, Stewart has shared timeless advice on how to make any party shine. As she wrote back then, "Entertaining is ... an opportunity to be individualistic, to express your own ideas about what constitutes a good party." In other words, hosting is an art form, and a party can allow you to share your personality and creativity with loved ones.
Still, even the most imaginative gatherings benefit from a bit of structure. And as Stewart reminded readers decades ago, "A holiday is ... simple, for it has a built-in spirit, and a built-in style." It's ultimately up to you to mix the old party traditions with the new. With that in mind, here are the best Martha Stewart–approved hosting tips to help you plan a holiday party that feels cozy yet effortlessly elegant.
Make a schedule in advance
It might sound obvious, but meticulous planning is Martha Stewart's secret weapon for pulling off flawless, stress-free holiday gatherings. If your goal is to have an elegant soirée while appearing completely at ease, it is essential to have a game plan mapped out well before the first guest even arrives.
"A well-prepared host is a relaxed host," Stewart said in an interview with Paperless Post. "Set the table the night before and prep your menu in advance, so you can enjoy your guests." She's recommended building timelines and lists for everything — whether it's a thorough grocery list for holiday baking, a hand-selected Spotify playlist, or a schedule for chilling the wine and timing dishes for the oven. When those small tasks are planned out several days in advance, the actual event feels almost effortless.
There's an added benefit to all of that preparation, too: it gets you into the holiday spirit early. As Stewart explained to Page Six Style, "Pre-organization really does help a lot to get you in the mood, and it also helps you a lot with cooking, so you don't leave things out and forget ingredients." Basically, a little structure sets the stage for a celebration that feels just as joyful for the host as it does for the guests.
Cookies are an essential food and activity
For Martha Stewart, cookies are a cornerstone of holiday celebrations. In "Entertaining," she described a beloved tradition with her daughter, Alexis, of baking chocolate chip cookies to hang on a Christmas tree. It's a charming activity that captures a key aspect of Stewart's holiday ethos: food is meant to be prepared, shared, and enjoyed together.
Over the years, she's offered countless cookie baking and decorating tips, from imaginative shapes to creative presentation ideas (like hanging them all on a tree!). One piece of decorating advice from her debut book still stands out: "The primitive touch of a young child is as decorative as the patient application of a sophisticate." Therefore, it's less about perfection and more about pure, whimsical fun.
To this day, Stewart still hosts festive cookie-decorating parties, proving that the activity never goes out of style. It's also a clever way to keep younger guests engaged. As she recommended in a Lid & Ladle interview, "If you're hosting a party and opening the invitation to children, make sure you have a designated activity area set up so they don't get bored." Cookie decorating or gingerbread house assembly is a fantastic option for this. It's fun, hands on, and produces delicious creations that everyone can enjoy.
Personalize the holiday party for your guests
One of Martha Stewart's golden rules of entertaining is to make every guest feel seen. "Thoughtful touches like personalized place cards make guests feel special," she told Paperless Post — and those small details truly set the tone for the rest of the evening. Think a handmade name card or a tiny jar of homemade jam to take home — these gestures tell guests you went the extra mile to make them feel welcome.
Stewart also reminds hosts that the seating chart can make or break a party's energy. "To take care of the seating plan is another thing to pay attention to — don't put two archenemies next to each other or across from one another," she cautioned in an interview with The Kitchn. Strategic pairings can encourage lively conversation and help everyone feel comfortable.
Above all, it's the thoughtful, personal details that linger in guests' memories after they go home. As Stewart explained to The Spruce, "I notice the little, personal touches — whether it's a well-designed place setting, a unique way they present the food, or a personalized party favor." After all the presents have been opened and desserts have been eaten, those small things are what make a lasting impression.
Revisit older trends, like butter mounds
Martha Stewart has been entertaining for so long that some of the trends she helped pioneer in the 1980s have circled right back into style. After all, nostalgia plays a big role in the meals we enjoy around the holidays. And whether it's drawing inspiration from popular festive cocktails, or borrowing from old-school meal traditions, there's a reason these food, drink, and decoration trends caught on in the first place.
For example, take the more recent craze for butter boards and lavish butter mounds; Stewart was doing it decades ago. In an interview with Architectural Digest, she shared her amusement at seeing one of her own classics make a comeback. "I went to a big fancy Christmas party last year, and they had the huge butter mound that is so popular now," Stewart said. "They are all saying, 'Look at this fabulous new idea,' and I just quietly laughed to myself because I went home and looked at 'Entertaining,' and there's the big mound of butter in 1982. The old idea is new again, which is fabulous."
It's proof that good taste never really goes out of fashion. But will Stewart personally revive the butter mound for a future dinner? Probably not. As she told the outlet, "I never set the same table twice."
Never serve a store-bought dessert
When it comes to sweets, Martha Stewart is uncompromising: homemade always wins. "I would never buy a dessert, ever, because homemade desserts are infinitely better. I don't care what it is — it's better if you make it yourself," she explained to The Kitchn. For Stewart, the act of creating something in your own kitchen is part of what makes a holiday party feel personal and special. Desserts are the grand finale of a holiday meal, so they take more consideration than other supporting dishes, like appetizers or sides.
She also emphasized the importance of thoughtful preparation. "Don't have pie unless you know how to make a pie — you better learn. And don't experiment on your guests," Stewart told the outlet. "Practice ahead of time. If you're serious about treating your friends nicely, don't leave it up to chance. You don't want to mess everything up." In other words, the dessert table is not the place for shortcuts and half-baked attempts (pardon the pun). By taking the time to make festive treats from scratch, you ensure every bite is memorable and personable. In Stewart's world, homemade desserts are the ultimate gesture of hospitality.
Have a plan for cleaning up
Even the most glamorous holiday party can feel chaotic without a clear cleanup strategy. Martha Stewart has stressed that a smooth post-meal routine is just as important as the menu or decor. "Don't try to clean while your guests are still sitting at the table," she advised to The Kitchn. Instead, preparation and organization are key, both at the table and in the kitchen. For example, Stewart recommended quietly rinsing off dinner plates and stacking them somewhere in the kitchen, while placing silverware in a dishwashing tub. However, she added, "Don't try to start washing dishes during dinner. And just make sure to keep the table very neat, remove things when you're supposed to after certain courses, just be organized."
By planning how to handle dishes, silverware, and serving pieces ahead of time, the host can remain calm and focused throughout the evening. A little foresight ensures that cleaning up is efficient, unobtrusive, and keeps the holiday mood intact for everyone, including the host.
Try hosting a holiday brunch instead of dinner
While most people think of holiday entertaining as an evening affair, Martha Stewart has made a strong case for switching things up. Hosting a festive brunch can be just as elegant, and far more relaxed. As she once quipped in her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, "My joke is that the earlier you have a party, the earlier everyone goes home." Beyond the practicality, Stewart loves the warm, communal feel of a daytime meal. "But really, I like the idea that with a brunch, it's more inclusive," she explained. "Neighbors and friends stop by, and children can accompany their parents. I have a true open house, in that guests can go wherever they want on the farm. And the place really looks its best in daytime — the pretty landscape, the views, and the trees."
A brunch offers a more flexible, welcoming way to celebrate. No formal seating chart or late-night cleanup is required, and everyone gets the rest of the day to relax alone. It's classic Martha Stewart: stylish, yet thoughtful.
Have enough drinks on hand
No matter how delicious the food or festive the decor is, a party can stall if the drinks run dry. Martha Stewart has advised always keeping a surplus of beverages at your disposal. "Having more alcohol on hand than you may need is always a good idea — most guests will agree that nothing kills a party faster than running out of drinks," she noted to Lid & Ladle. Planning ahead doesn't just prevent shortages; it also keeps the host free to enjoy the celebration. Speaking with The Spruce, Stewart suggested a simple way to make this easier: "Another time-saving tip is to set up a self-serve refreshment station so guests can help themselves to drinks at their leisure." By letting guests pour their own pre-made holiday cocktails, wine, or other beverages, you free yourself from constant trips to the bar or kitchen while also encouraging mingling and interaction.
Well-stocked beverage setups, paired with easy access, keeps the party flowing smoothly. With Stewart's approach, guests stay happy, the host stays relaxed, and everyone can raise a glass to the holidays.
Feeling overwhelmed? Go back to the basics
Holiday entertaining can sometimes feel daunting, even for seasoned hosts like Martha Stewart. When the pressure of commercial trends, picture-perfect tables, and elaborate menus starts to feel overwhelming, her advice is to return to the very basics. In "Entertaining," Stewart described reminiscing on her own childhood memories when she's needed inspiration. "The uncomplicated, romantic things that are part of a child's holiday can correct and inspire my adult thinking," she wrote. As such, sometimes the simplest touches, like a homemade ornament or a favorite family recipe, carry more magic than the latest trend or high-end decor piece.
To tap into that personal connection, consider pulling out vintage decorations from your parents' attic, sifting through old recipe cards, or bringing out family photo albums for everyone to enjoy. These small gestures infuse your celebration with meaning, reminding both the host and guests of the source of that holiday spirit.
When it comes to decorating, go big
Martha Stewart's approach to holiday decor can be summed up in one word: abundant. From elaborate tablescapes to festive centerpieces, she believes in fully embracing the season. For her, that includes putting a Christmas tree in every room of her home, using a mix of both real and artificial. There's certainly no talk of minimalism here. "The key is to make sure everything feels cohesive rather than cluttered," she explained to The Spruce. "It's important that your space feels inviting and not overwhelming." In other words, more is more — but only when it's thoughtfully arranged. Stewart's method uses a mix of textures, colors, and sparkle in a way that feels luxurious yet harmonious.
For hosts, this is a reminder to let your creativity run wild while keeping balance in mind. Poinsettias, tinsel, and twinkling lights can all coexist beautifully if planned with intention. When each element complements the others, your space becomes a winter wonderland that's welcoming and memorable without feeling like too much. After all, the holidays are the perfect excuse to go all out.
Pay special attention to the cozy details
For Martha Stewart, the three essential elements of a good party are ambiance, food, and comfort. That means that, even beyond the trees and decorations, it's important to prioritize creating an atmosphere that feels warm, inviting, and nourishing. Cozy touches are simple but powerful. For example, Stewart has a "shoes off" rule at her home, which instantly sets a relaxed tone for guests. Warm, soft lighting — think lamps, candles, and string lights — can make any space feel intimate yet festive. If your home has a fireplace of any kind, this is the ideal occasion to use it. Comfortable seating with ample pillows and blankets adds another cozy element, while a carefully curated playlist provides a soothing background soundtrack that enhances the holiday mood.
And of course, cleanliness matters: rooms free from clutter are an open canvas for celebrations and put guests at ease. "A tidy space can set the tone for a relaxed and welcoming party," Stewart explained to The Spruce. By focusing on these small but essential details, you can transform your home into a cozy sanctuary of holiday cheer.