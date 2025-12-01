11 Martha Stewart-Approved Tips For Hosting Holiday Parties

The season of twinkling lights, mulled wine, and present wrapping is almost upon us, and who better to guide us through the holiday party season than the ultimate hostess herself, Martha Stewart? Throwing a holiday party is about much more than just tasty food. Hosts create an atmosphere that helps guests feel welcome, comfortable, and cozy in their home. From the table settings to the lighting choices, every detail matters. And few understand this better than Stewart.

Ever since publishing her first book, "Entertaining," in 1982, Stewart has shared timeless advice on how to make any party shine. As she wrote back then, "Entertaining is ... an opportunity to be individualistic, to express your own ideas about what constitutes a good party." In other words, hosting is an art form, and a party can allow you to share your personality and creativity with loved ones.

Still, even the most imaginative gatherings benefit from a bit of structure. And as Stewart reminded readers decades ago, "A holiday is ... simple, for it has a built-in spirit, and a built-in style." It's ultimately up to you to mix the old party traditions with the new. With that in mind, here are the best Martha Stewart–approved hosting tips to help you plan a holiday party that feels cozy yet effortlessly elegant.