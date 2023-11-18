The 3 Rules Martha Stewart Lives By For Hosting Successful Parties

Martha Stewart is the ultimate hostess, so if you are hosting a dinner party and want to do so like the media mogul, there are three rules you are going to have to follow. The domestic goddess took to her Reddit forum to answer questions about entertaining and when quizzed about her party rules, she revealed the tried and true musts she always adheres to in order to host a successful party. Stewart wrote, "1. Pay attention to your guests. 2. Interact with them. 3. Feed them fine food and wine."

The first rule Stewart shares seems pretty straightforward because you don't want to invite people over and ignore them, but this rule goes beyond just conversation. It's all about anticipating. You have to have an eye for the little things and pay attention to know if someone needs a refill on their drink or a second slice of pie. Stewart told House Beautiful that she also likes to make guests feel special with a unique drink.

"I like to come up with a signature cocktail that is fitting for the occasion—tying into the season, the setting, or the menu," Stewart explained. "The little touches make everyone feel special and that's the most important part of hosting."