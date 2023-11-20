The Clever Trick For Quicker Post-Meal Cleanup At Holiday Parties

It's Thanksgiving. Or, maybe it's Christmas Eve. Either way, your house is full of people and their bellies are all full. Your brain is fried from small talk. You've just cooked the biggest, most-involved meal of the year. Now, your kitchen is a mess, and you get to clean it up. Unless you have a kindhearted friend or grandparent who understands the struggle and volunteers to jump on that sinkful of dirty dishes, you're out of luck ... is what you would have thought last year. This holiday season, you're doing things a little differently. Cleanup doesn't have to be all on the host. There are a few simple ways to facilitate little moments of cleanup throughout the day so you aren't left with an overwhelming scene when everyone clears out.

Provide your guests with obvious opportunities to clean up after themselves. For starters, position trash cans and recycle bins in plain sight so that, as guests graze throughout the day, they can easily scrape their plates clean and stack them in the sink, or toss out an empty beer car rather than leave it sitting on an end table in the living room for you to find tomorrow.