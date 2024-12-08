14 Pro Tips To Make And Decorate The Best Gingerbread House

There's a lot to love about the holiday season. Our favorite part about this time of the year comes in two categories: things you can eat (like peppermint candies and seasonal chocolates) and things you can look at, including light displays and decorations. And then there is one thing that is right smack in the middle of the two of them: gingerbread houses. These edible, festive displays are an essential part of the holiday season for many, as there is some whimsical, childlike joy in baking copious batches of gingerbread cookies, trying to neatly pipe icing onto them, and decorating with whatever sugary finds you can source from your local grocery store.

Anyone that has ever made a gingerbread house will tell you that it's harder than it looks. It's almost like you need a PhD in engineering (not to mention in pastry arts) to properly assemble your gingerbread house — let alone decorate it. Luckily, we chatted with an expert in gingerbread making and assembly, pastry chef Nicole Salazar, to get some insight into how to make beautiful gingerbread houses. She's even putting her gingerbread skills to the test to construct a massive display for the Pebble Beach Resort at The Inn at Spanish Bay. Salazar shared tips for mastering all aspects of gingerbread, from the baking to the finishing decorative touches, with us. Hopefully, you can employ some of these techniques to make your seasonal gingerbread house as festive (and as structurally sound) as it can be.

