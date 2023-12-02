Turn Old Wine Corks Into Name Cards For Your Next Dinner Party

You may want to hang onto the corks from your wine bottles. Wine corks can be repurposed as crafty name tags, and your guests will marvel at your hostessing prowess and creative ingenuity. Name cards are a simple and easy way to elevate place settings and create ambiance for dinner parties.

To convert a wine cork into a place setting, stick cardboard paper into a small cut you make in the cork with a knife. The clean corks can be placed vertically or horizontally on top of plates or to the side of each guest's setting. Wine corks can also be used to place organic materials like reeds and flowers and other trinkets like stones and tags that can complement the overall theme of the event you're hosting. Make name cards in advance to help indicate the seating chart you've planned or organize a DIY station for guests to make their own cork placeholders for the evening.