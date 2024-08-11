Herbaceous Limoncello Punch Recipe

If you're in the mood for a drink that tastes and looks like a spring garden, then this herbaceous limoncello punch will be your cup of tea. Filled with aromatic lemon, thyme, and floral flavors, this drink also packs a hidden punch thanks to its hefty dose of limoncello and sparkling wine.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the secret to the drink starts with its namesake ingredient — limoncello — an Italian lemon liqueur that was created in the early 20th century in Sorrento. This vibrant drink is made by soaking lemon peels and sugar in a neutral grain spirit, and its owes its unique flavor to the particular type of citrus it uses — an unusually sweet and fragrant lemon harvested in Campania around the south of Italy. Limoncello pairs well with citrus, herbs, and floral notes, which we use as the supporting players in this punch. Limoncello's bright flavor profile makes it ideal for summer cocktails and punches, but we wanted to take this drink one step further by using edible flowers frozen in ice cubes.

For the inspiration for this detail, we went even further back in history to 18th century England, where the practice of using decorative ice in punch bowls became a popular way to enhance the visual appeal of drinks at social gatherings. This punch recipe combines the traditional Italian spirit with gentian liqueur, sparkling wine, ice cubes with edible flowers, and fresh thyme for a refreshing and visually arresting beverage.